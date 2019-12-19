Students at Emerald Hill Elementary helped the community celebrate Christmas by donating nearly 7,000 items to the Culpeper Christmas Basket program.
“We did everything,” Emerald Hill Elementary School paraeducator Chris Huntt said. “It’s been amazing. It was beyond the last couple of years. We wanted to bring it back to our glory days. There’s a bunch or paras that have been here a long time and we wanted to make a push because we know this school is very generous if you ask.”
The school set a goal of 4,000 items, which they beat in the third week. In the front of the school a candy cane measuring stick was set up and the items donated went above the stated goal by nearly 3,000 items.
Sue Jenkins, Culpeper Christmas Basket Program coordinator, previously worked at Emerald Hill so the program is close to the hearts of the paraeducators at the school.
“Some of us were here even before we were paras and this is special to us,” Huntt said.
She credited Marianne Zajchowski and Jane Bunch with helping spearhead this year’s drive. They partnered with the schools Student Council Association and the students and teachers responded quickly.
“The kids have been amazing,” Huntt said.
The SCA students helped organize and count the items.
SCA advisor Brian Foster said there are 22 students in the organization and they were excited to help.
Fifth grader Gabrielle Pica, President of the SCA, would go on WEHE TV weekly to encourage her classmates to give.
“It was really fun,” Pica said. “Helping other people is really important.”
The school held a competition to see which class could donate the most, which fifth grade won.
“I don’t think anyone was worried about beating the other classes, they were more worried about just giving to help the needy,” Pica said.
Huntt said each class in one grade would receive a prize from the paraeducators.
“We had classes that were bringing in 100 items a week,” Huntt said. “Across the board, every classroom had donations.”
There are approximately 800 students at Emerald Hill, so they gave nearly 10 times the amount of donations compared to students.
Bunch said this is the most the school has sever given.
The Culpeper Christmas Basket is looking for volunteers Dec. 19 from 2 to 2 p.m. to carry food boxes to cars and Dec. 20 from 2 to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.