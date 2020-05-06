The Town of Culpeper Light & Power Department is scheduled to perform emergency tree removal in the 100 block of East Chandler Street on Thursday.
The Emergency tree removal operation will consist of removing a large white pine tree hanging over the existing power lines along the street. The operation will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7, weather permitting. '
A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the 100 block of East Chandler Street between Main Street and East Street. Advanced warning signs will be displayed in this area assisting with the traffic flow through the work area.
Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.
