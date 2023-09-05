End of summer bash becomes a smashing hit in Elkwood

A free end of the summer festival hosted by Hips Sunny Sips at Gobbler Hill Farm in Elkwood had families and children out to enjoy the last bit of hot weather before the fall season comes knocking.
“I have been so blessed for this journey to go as good as it has,” said Hips Sunny Sips Owner Katelyn Cole. “I wanted to give back to the community in a way that I felt they have given to me.”
“I have so much joy in my heart, and I wanted to make sure I could provide that joy back.”
Hips Sunny Sips, a homemade lemonade company, launched in May, Cole said. Her first setup was for teacher appreciation week at her school. They now have over 40 flavor options including ocean water, strawberry lemon cake and green lantern.
“I started this business because of the feeling I would get when someone would take their first sip,” she said. “I call it the first sip feeling. I watch intently to see the reaction when someone first tries one of our drinks. It gives me joy to bring happiness and a smile to the customers who come and find us week after week.”
With the help of Gobbler Hill Farm, Danny’s Bounce House Rentals, Dream Away Teepees and volunteers, the company hosted its inaugural End of Summer Bash on Aug. 26.
They planned to host between 300-600 attendees, handing out a ticket to each guest who came through the entry tent. With tickets counted including vendors and volunteers, the festival garnered over 400 attendees.
Guests enjoyed a “soak n wet,” an alternative to dunking booth, that was located in the water play area, a moon bounce, waterslide and spin your own cotton candy, where children and parents could attempt to spin the perfect fluffy treat.
“My goal was to keep this event free for families in and around Culpeper,” Cole said. “We have so many families who look for things to take their families to. I would have hate to take that opportunity away from a child, to have the chance to come and have fun because I put a price on it.”
Some of the vendors included Blended by Brooke, Dolls & Flaws, Uprooted Wax Studio, Puffy Munchies, Lako Kula by Ava, Local Author Mackenzie Friel, KSC creations, Woodly Diamonds, Krissy Catering and Holmes Southern Goodness.
“I am thankful for the amazing hospitality we had from Gobbler Hill Farm, the generosity of Danny’s Bounce House Rentals, my husband for always being the muscle, my family, and my amazing community for coming alongside us to make this event the best it could be,” Cole said.
“We are looking forward to next year and can’t wait to start planning!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.