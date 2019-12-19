Endless Creations celebrated its third-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Dec. 12.
“It’s been steady growth,” owner Steve Cone said. “We’ve had a lot of repeat customers, a lot of new customers. People are finding us that aren’t from the area.”
Steve and his wife Chris, bought the business Randy’s Flowers from Randy Jones and after a transition period they renamed it Endless Creations Flowers and Gifts.
“Word of mouth has been a big part of it,” Cone said.
Cone says the business is busiest February through December - with June and July being a little slower due to the heat of summer. Their busiest wedding seasons are April/May and the fall, when the weather is cooler.
While their specialty is flowers for any occasion, the business has expanded to include gifts and tuxedo rentals.
Cone said his gift selections are still a secret to many people - but he hopes increased visibility increases foot traffic at his location at 211 W. Evans St.
Endless Creations carries wine and liquor filled chocolates from Bater Chocolates in Goldvein, fresh cut flowers from local farmers, wine carriers with wood burned etching and more.
“If it fits as a product we try to get a local tie,” Cone said.
During prom season, Cone says they get a large response for tuxedo rentals. He said that they are going to be top 300 in the state for tuxedo rentals.
Cone said that business has been so good they are discussing the future.
“At the end of next year if this building is going to house us for another five years, we don’t want to leave because we love this location,” Cone said. “So we’re looking at expanding at the space we’re in. We’ve definitely seen sustained growth which is good.”
