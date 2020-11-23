While Endless Creations has moved to a new location at 261 Southgate Shopping Center, it remains the same store, just with a wider selection of offerings.
Steve Cone, who owns the store with his wife Chris, explained that “we’re the same people, it’s just a bigger and better presentation.”
“We just have a wider selection of flowers and gifts than we’ve ever had. We pride ourselves in having the freshest flowers in town and we’ve got a bigger selection of those now,” Cone said.
He explained the shop is a “full-service florist" that also provides tuxedo rentals, gifts, house plants and fruit baskets.
Endless Creations’ Oct. 19 move from Evans Street to the shopping center marks the store’s third relocation. Cone explained the store was in its previous location for five years and “we had just outgrown the space and we couldn’t be there another five years and continue to grow.”
“We needed a building that would give us room to grow and expand, so this location gives us that opportunity,” he said.
With each move, the size of the store has grown.
Cone chalks that success up to good customer service, as you must “give people what they’re looking for.”
“Everybody walks through the door with a different need. You never know if it’s going to be a birthday, a wedding, a funeral, just somebody having a bad day, you know, husbands who are in trouble. You never know what’s going to walk through the door and you just have to step up and help them out the best you can,” Cone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.