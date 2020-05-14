While the COVID-19 pandemic has led many to either work at home, or lose their jobs altogether, many workers considered "essential" continue to soldier on throughout the Culpeper community.
Some of those include Dr. Miles W. Press, optometrist at Eye Care of Virginia Culpeper at the Walmart Supercenter, who despite seeing a loss of 95% of his business continued to see patients for emergency and other services. However, it’s back to normal business this week.
"Since March 23 we've been seeing just emergency patients," Dr. Press said last week. "It's unbelievable, people couldn't see in one eye; they end up having the possibility of cancer — we had to refer them out — things like that."
Dr. Press said his family was concerned about him continuing to work through the crisis, considering at age 72 he's in a high-risk group. "I tell them I'm doing everything I can; I disinfect, I wear gloves, I change my gloves," he said. "We ... completely disinfect and everything.
"My oath was when I became an optometrist that I was going to take care of people," Dr. Press said. "That's what I do."
He said many other eye-related services closed while he remained open. "There wasn't anybody to see these people," Dr. Press said. "I felt it was my obligation to do that."
While Eye Care of Virginia was opened with limited hours during Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home orders, Dr. Press said he's expecting to be running normal hours since non-elective medical procedures were allowed to restart two weeks ago and the Phase One lifting of some restrictions will begin this Friday.
"This is the craziest thing I've ever seen in all the years I've been practicing," Press said, noting that he's been practicing since the 1970s.
But he remain optimistic. "It's going to get better. ... (By this week) we will be completely back open again with normal hours."
Across the street at K&M Lawn, Garden & Arborist Supplies, owner David Silverman said his business was fortunate enough to not only be deemed essential, but he was able to keep his full staff of 16 employed and not suffer a major loss of business to boot.
"We were lucky enough that we stayed opened. We were deemed essential and we were able to stay open to support the community here," he said. "I think a lot of people are happy to be able to get out and do some yard work.
"This has been helpful to them," Silverman said. "We're taking all the precautions we can to keep everybody safe."
The store asks that people only come in two at a time — not in large groups — and limit their browsing.
"We're doing what we can, giving the guidance we've been given and trying to keep everyone happy," he said.
Rose Meeks Wallace, director of marketing at The Culpeper, a continuing care retirement community that serves nearly 170 residents, said she has been blessed to try and capture the spirit of the "amazing" staff there.
"We are responsible for the most vulnerable percentage of the population during this pandemic, but we also are reminded on a daily basis that these residents that we consider our family; are also from the toughest stock there is, the Great Generation and the Silent Generation, raised during times of war and great economic depression. We are not only responsible for their physical safety and wellbeing, but their emotional wellbeing, and what they give to us as staff is all the fuel we need to keep our engines running.
"As the lucky one who gets to capture the souls of the 'front-line' heroes for social media and marketing; I have witnessed Clinic Nurses and CNAs deliver meals to our cottage residents, I have seen dietary staff assist housekeeping when staffing has needed a few extra hands, I have seen our Executive Director, Business Office Manager, Hair Stylist and Chaplin deliver meals to residents, and I have seen staff from any department, stop what they were doing and say 'I’d love to go for a walk' to accompany a resident that misses their family and desperately would like to just go outside for some fresh air, but because cognitively it is best for them to not venture out alone," she said. "Those staff then return after the walk to work late to finish the task at hand."
Wallace noted that receptionists have become gatekeepers at the front entrance, screening all staff with a list of questions and daily temperature checks. They accept packages that loved ones are dropping off for residents there, all while answering the phone and screening questions.
"The Nurses and CNAs working within infectious disease protocols, not only giving medical care, but delivering it with an extra dose of compassion, kindness and love; because family members are visiting through FaceTime, Skype and windows," Wallace said. "Infection Control and Quality Assurance Nurses are monitoring around the clock the updates and protocols that change by the hour; all while breathing a shy of relief every time a COVID-19 test result comes back negative! But then, there is another case of connecting the dots if there might be expected exposure by anyone that serves here, because it’s all about exposure, being symptomatic and PPE each and every day.
Housekeeping is working overtime to sterilize, clean, and triple-clean areas, and dietary staff have become experts at meals on wheels of delivery carts and to-go containers, Wallace added.
The Culpeper has no positive cases of COVID-19 for either residents or staff. “We thank God each and every day,” she said.
