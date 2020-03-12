An investment that takes an unanticipated or uncontrollable turn. That is not the surprise one wants to wrestle with in the middle-of-the night, the once calm morning, when provisions are lean, or upon the passing of a loved-one.
Wise counsel often encourages the diversification of assets. But, what about the widow who is facing life, time, and decisions on her own as the balance is no longer two? Her needs and age should guide the placement of such hard-earned or inherited resources. If dependent on every dollar in her account, or it is foreseeable that due to housing, healthcare and medical demands that may arise while on this earth those same dollars may equate to her quality of life, then the balance of investments should weigh more heavily in the conservative margin rather than that of risk.
When considering the above counsel, credence should also be given to the parable of the talents as in Matthew 25:21 (KJV) God teaches us to be good stewards of the resources given unto us “His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.”
Think about the widow who wants to make sure she has provision, but who also wants to help others. What if the asset that was to provide for that widow was an interest in a business? Perhaps the business interest was owned by her decedent spouse. In this example, the business in which her spouse held an interest was the widow’s business.
Picture a woman, who in the years of her youth had a vision to open a woman’s boutique in her small town; one offering dresses, purses, and gloves brought in from the city. She was the first business owner in that community. Nobody believed in her or her dream. She did. Stepping into her dress shop was like stepping into a place of magic — it just made one feel beautiful.
Women began coming from afar to visit this special little shop. The business owner watched closely, evaluating what made her customers happy and she began designing her own product line. The business needed “outside funds” to produce the product line. In exchange for a capital contribution, the business owner gave a 50 percent interest in her business to her husband. The extra money allowed the business to grow and the business owner to contribute to community events and the education of young children.
When the 50 percent was given, the business owner did not control beyond the ownership of the “investor husband.” All was well with the flagship store and the expansion, and then the “investor husband” died. When presenting the 50 percent, there was no controlling language set forth in the management terms of the company, so the fifty percent passed through the decedent’s last will and testament to the “investor husband’s” adult child (the stepchild of the business owner). The “investor husband’s” adult child, who wanted to only sell children’s clothing, did not have the same vision as the business owner causing a stalemate. Perhaps, in the controlling documents of the business (like the operating agreement for a limited liability company) attaching a right of first refusal to that 50 percent would have permitted the business owner a means of purchasing the interest and regaining full control of the company while the adult child would inherit money instead of an interest in the company.
When considering your investments, examine your entire portfolio — including your business interests. Reduce your risks and surprises. There is a wonderful case that provides an example of unexamined interests.
The case Jimenez v. Corr, 288 Va. 395, 764 S.E.2d 115, should cause every person who owns an interest in a business to review the controlling documents of their business investment. This case is an example of how the terms of an operating agreement in a limited liability company, or the by-laws or shareholders’ agreement in a corporation could dictate the form in which interests in a business pass through one’s last will and testament or trust.
The interests in Jimenez v. Corr involved shares in Capitol Foundry of Virginia, Inc. (the Company), a supplier of municipal construction castings. Upon the death of Mrs. Corr, the matriarch of the family, the nature of how her shares were passed — whether as shares or as cash, was controlled by a shareholders’ agreement. Due to terms in the shareholders’ agreement no interest in the company could be passed to a non-family member.
Mrs. Corr had never assigned her interest in the company into her trust, necessitating a probate process, which per the terms of her last will and testament, poured the shares into her revocable trust. Mrs. Corr had made her son and son-in-law the successor trustees of her revocable trust. Her son-in-law was not considered “immediate family,” triggering the language in the shareholders’ agreement that the Company or shareholders purchase the shares. Thus, the assets in the foundry business passed to Mrs. Corr’s beneficiaries under her revocable trust as money and not as shares.
The emphasis is not on the mass of the wealth, but strategically putting to work even the little with which you have been entrusted, often requiring great care and diligence. Review your assets. Review the documents that control your assets, including but not limited to your trust(s), last will and testament, deeds to real property, bank and investment provider terms, operating agreements, by-laws and shareholders’ agreements.
Whether your wealth is in real property, cash, savings, or wealth management accounts, businesses, tangible personal property, and/or gifts of talent — all should be used well. Being a good steward of your assets looks different for each person. Addison Road’s version of “This Little Light of Mine,” is a beautiful rendition of the traditional song, “There's a little flame inside us all. Some shine bright, some shine small.” Shine big! I’m all in! May you be surrounded by His Favor.
