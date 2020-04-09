Remember that seemingly age-old instruction, “a Bible apart and feet on the floor?” (Yes, revealing my Baptist upbringing.) That encouragement was intended for those of us in our teenage years.
Now, the instruction is to remain 6 feet apart, wear face masks, and only leave our homes to obtain essential provisions — a message intended for everyone irrespective of age, as COVID-19 is seemingly indiscriminate.
For times such as this. … To my knowledge, there has never been a time such as this. Never did I imagine that a world-wide pandemic would be a consideration regarding our quality of life, lifestyles, and the running of our businesses.
One day our world seemed orderly with the dawn of the next revealing a way of life that had been upended, as well as a fragile infrastructure. Caught unaware, many of us have improvised by purchasing supplies and being creative with our approaches to work. However, the efforts still don’t feel like enough – leaving one grasping for solutions, or mere comfort.
Jumping right into the heart of this message — with the sphere of what I had known being completely set off-kilter by the tentacles of COVID-19, I was having a difficult time attaining a quiet moment of calm. The extra peanut butter, rice, soup, and paper products that now line a portion of my pantry were still not providing the comfort for which I longed.
The threat seems so great, so out-of-one’s control, that even though I had been determining solutions, I was left with the disconcerting feeling of a pervasive dread – even fear, that had descended. It felt like overnight, joy was put into a box. Perhaps many of you have been experiencing similar feelings.
As the sun streamed through my windows, the dogwoods are in bloom, the church bells still ring on the hour, and I have an extra roll of paper towels, I found those comforts to be nice; however, insufficient in the face of an enemy such as this virus.
This is not a time to mince words. As many of you know, my faith is who I am. It is why I do what I do. I unashamedly share the following — hoping it will help even one. On a recent morning, as my mind tried to process the enormity of what our world, country, and communities face, I was trying to shake off the “muddiness” that seems to accompany the feeling of not being in control. I affected the one action I knew to do. In the quietness of a single space, I pictured Christ’s Presence right beside me.
That audience if you will, was the strength I needed, as this enemy in the form of a virus that is present in such a pervasive manner in this very season of Easter, has managed to dominate the airwaves, conversations and our thoughts. It appears that the fluidity of this virus enables few answers.
Maintaining one’s perspective and mental health is so important. Even though there may be some moments where getting from one fifteen-minute interval to the next is the best we can do, if possible, capture a glimpse of a picture, a hope, far greater than a “time interval.”
Esther 4:14 (KJV) shares “... and who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”
As challenging as many of the moments seem, I am making a concerted effort to take to heart this Easter season, grasp it — catch it, and bring it into the weeks and months of the season we will be facing.
Lyrics in Bethel Music’s song, “Ain’t No Grave,” perfectly captures such a season, “Oh, there was a battle, a war between death and life. And, there on a tree, the Lamb of God was crucified. And, He went on down to hell, He took back every key. He rose up as a lion and He set all captives free. There ain’t no grave could hold his body down.”
When pantry provisions, the daily news cycle, nor social media provide little comfort due to the scale of the battle taking place, conduct a “mental health moment” by: celebrating the Easter victory, turning off social media for one day, listening to the birds early in the morning, reading a verse or poem, writing, listening to music, or looking at the stars late in the evening.
In addition to maintaining one’s mental health, some are recognizing the fragility of life, that time is precious, and it is prudent to have an estate plan in place.
CONCERNS: The magnitude of this virus is truly bringing to the forefront the importance of having carefully drafted documents, such as a revocable trust, a last will and testament, a power of attorney, and an advance medical directive.
INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS: Many estate planning attorneys are holding meetings and document reviews via phone or video conferencing (using Zoom) until the threat of the virus has dissipated.
PROACTIVE: Take advantage of this time of social distancing to move forward on the drafting of your estate planning documents.
Whether it is the personal “mental health moments” or making sure your estate paperwork is in order, when one is striving towards a balance, often the perfect opportunity presents itself to help another, and you may be the only person who sees such a need.
Watch for it, lean in, welcome it — perhaps, you are here for a time such as this.
Katherine S. Charapich, Esq., operates the Estate Law Center, PLLC in downtown Culpeper. Call 540-812-2046
