Every. Single. Dollar. Matters. Truth!
Whether you are on the front lines in a hospital fighting against COVID-19, essential law enforcement and rescue personnel, one of the treasured small businesses that comprise the fabric of America’s Main Streets, provide professional services and have “re-tooled,” or have been fired or furloughed due to constricted commerce, that dollar in your pocket seems so very precious. Now, more than ever, there is a weighing of how far a dollar can be stretched to provide even the basics of shelter, food and clothing.
Consider taking control of what you can. For those who need to put estate planning documents in place — do so. For those who need to review their current estate planning documents – do so.
Don’t stop there ... examine every aspect of your estate portfolio, including the deeds to real property, cash and savings accounts, wealth management accounts, business assets, life insurance policies, long-term care policies, and your tangible personal property (the items you can physically touch).
When conducting a thorough inventory of your assets, look closely at your wealth management portfolio, specifically your Individual Retirement Account (IRA). What is an IRA? An IRA is an investment tool that can be utilized by an individual as one plans for retirement. There are different forms of IRAs, and an exploration of each is worth a discussion with your financial advisor and Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
Perhaps you name your spouse as the primary beneficiary of your IRA; meaning that upon your passing, if there are assets left in your IRA, they would pass to your spouse, provided he or she survives you. What if your spouse fails to survive you, to whom would you want any remaining assets to pass? It may be your child. What if your child is a minor at the time of such consideration? A minor child is not permitted to manage his or her funds, thus a guardian, conservator, or custodian would need to be appointed at the time of the vesting. Even though vesting occurs immediately upon your death, you may determine that you want to control — or, pre-determine, who you trust to manage those dollars for which you worked so hard.
When one wants to control-from-the-grave – especially when a minor child is the one for whom the money is to be used, establishing a revocable trust and naming the revocable trust as the contingent beneficiary on one’s IRA will enable the owner of the IRA to both direct to whom assets may be distributed as well as the terms of such distribution.
Sounds simple enough; however, the complexities of tax implications regarding IRAs in and of themselves should prompt the owner of an IRA to consult with a CPA before taking any action related to an IRA. Enter the Secure Act (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019)! The Secure Act mandates that most non-spouses inheriting IRAs take distributions within ten years.
An exception to the non-spouse mandate of taking distributions within ten years is a minor child of the owner of the IRA, as set forth under Internal Revenue Code Section 401(a)(9).
For example, if the owner of the IRA wanted her minor daughter to receive the benefit of the remaining assets of the IRA (as a qualified retirement plan), name who would have discretion of said distribution (a trustee), and pre-determine the parameters of such usage, naming a revocable trust as the contingent beneficiary may be a consideration.
The next consideration would be whether the assets from the IRA that are distributed into the revocable trust (which, became irrevocable upon the passing of the Trustor) should be held by a conduit trust or an accumulation trust.
A conduit trust is what its name implies; when assets are distributed into such a trust they pass out of the trust, meaning they are not held within the trust. This consideration may be appropriate when the focus is not the use of qualified retirement plan assets for the benefit of a minor.
Since the scenario presented is the management of IRA assets for the benefit of a minor child, an accumulation trust – one that allows the trustee to let IRA distributions accumulate within the trust, may be a consideration. Trust terminology can dictate that assets originating from the qualified retirement plan are held in an accumulation trust, which is subject to terms set forth in spendthrift trust language for interests vesting in the minor child and for whom the Trustor wants to “control” until such child reaches a selected age; for example, the age of 25.
Thus, the accumulation trust would be subject to terms set forth within Internal Revenue Code Section 401(a)(9) – the exception that the “time-clock” for the required distribution within ten years does not begin ticking until the minor child of the owner of the qualified retirement plan reaches the age of majority, and the spendthrift trust language.
That dollar for which you worked so hard, whether it’s a few or many that remain as part of your portfolio – each is important. It took time to earn that dollar; it is worth taking time to set forth a plan for its distribution.
Katherine S. Charapich, Esq., operates the Estate Law Center, PLLC in downtown Culpeper. Call 540-812-2046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.