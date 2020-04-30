I see how you’re a mother to your babies
Be they 3 or 7 – or 20 more.
Age deepens the bond.
The playdates you scheduled, the lunches you made,
The encouragement whispered over markers in time —
Scraped knees, first dates, college applications,
Interviews, jobs …
Yes, you can take that first step
Climb that mountain – move that mountain
Start that business, President, too.
I see how you teach — through your actions,
Your words, your silence — such beauty.
Be strong, courageous, faithful, and true.
Show up.
Press forward.
Lean in — that’s your voice.
Your example is seen — volumes of wisdom,
Quiet, yet resounding.
The mustard seed is enough.
He called you by name.
You stand complete.
I see your provision.
The work into night.
The smile to begin a new day.
The call in between.
I see your children.
They resemble you.
Varied fragments, making a whole.
Ah, such a gift to behold.
I see your wrinkles.
Laugh lines perhaps,
More likely, a mirror to the strength within.
Your faith speaks.
No retreat.
Bended knee affects a sentry’s stand.
Your steadfastness, your strength, your perseverance —
You wanted to leave a house, money, something tangible.
That last will and testament spoke of such things …
Such gifts may have been your dream.
They would have made it easier for those of three or seven.
I see what you leave to them.
The safety of an unfaltering love.
A belief in who they are –
In being what they want to be.
A foundation from which they will build.
A Mother’s Day beauty.
Reflections of you — their eyes, their hearts.
They see you.
Katherine S. Charapich, Esq., operates the Estate Law Center, PLLC in downtown Culpeper. Call 540-812-2046.
