culpeper flooding.jpg

Virginia Avenue and Fourth Street in the Town of Culpeper on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

 Culpeper Police Department/Officer Earnshaw

A slow-moving cold front brought high winds and an estimated 9 inches of rain to northern Culpeper on Thursday evening, with authorities reporting extensive flooding across the county.

The 911 call center reported multiple trees and wires blown around several areas, with "well over" a dozen calls for roads blocked by flooding starting around 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service called the flooding life-threatening and urged residents to either stay put or move to higher ground.

"Avoid leaving your house if possible," the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Do not drive through water. Turn around."

