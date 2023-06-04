Event honors over 300 forgotten veterans from honored 321 men from Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock counties

Right the Record and its partners honored 321 men from Culpeper, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties who wore the blue uniform and the insignia of the United States of America during the Civil War during an event held at the Carver Center on May 20.
Four designated living descendants of at least one of those soldiers were on hand to represent the county and their family.
Mary Helen Thompson represented Culpeper and her ancestor Pvt. Fielding Turner, born in Culpeper County, enlisted in Louisiana and returned home after the war. Standing to Thompson's right as they received the commemorative flags was Ken James of Madison whose ancestor was Pvt. Benjamin James.
An estimated 209,000 men of color joined the effort for the United States of America and undoubtedly, there were thousands more waiting to sign up had the war gone on. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln faced simultaneous dilemmas. Two years into the war and no end in sight. Enlistments were down and the unpopular draft was implemented. There was a growing discontent with the ongoing war in the Northern states and a group called the Copperheads were not only vehemently protesting but fielding a candidate against Lincoln next run. The Confederacy had the same issues only multi-fold with a supreme lack of resources.
On May 22, 1863, Lincoln authorized the founding of the Bureau of Colored Troops allowing the enlistment of men of color into the segregated United States Army (and Navy) as soldiers and sailors. It is believed that the numbers constituting 10% of the entire US military force tipped the scales for a US victory, a non-negotiated peace, and a return to one nation.
The expression of gratitude for these brave veterans and their families and a need to know the facts is long overdue. Capt. Ed Gantt, USN (Ret.) made the point in his keynote address that growing up he never learned the facts about the involvement of Black troops. He emphasized that we cannot let that happen to yet another generation. Capt. Ed Gantt, USN (Ret) with Marie Davis-Roman who performed the National anthem.
The Honor Guard of the Culpeper VFW Post 2542 recognized the soldiers with full military honors including a presentation of four flags recently flown over the Capital of the United States on their behalf. The flags were a gift from Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s office.
