The rooms and shelves at Double Js are packed with just about any household trinket you can imagine. Offerings include furniture, kitchen appliances, tools, toys, frames, clothes, books, flags, antiques, decorations and more.
Most of the merchandise comes from items collected when Double Js buys an estate. When this happens, the shop completely clears out a house. Doug Jenkins, who owns the store with his wife Becky, explained “you’re basically buying their life” when you buy an estate.
“And you get such a wide variety of stuff,” he said.
Every first Saturday of the month, beginning Feb. 6, the store will offer 50% off everything except new merchandise. On other days, every item with a particular color price tag is half off.
The store gained 300-square-feet upon moving to its 16178 Rogers Road location in April. Even that additional space is not enough to hold all of Double Js’ merchandise, and items that do not fit in the store are kept in a storage unit. Anyone who does not find what they are seeking in the store should seek assistance because their desired item is likely in that storage unit.
The move came at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which Doug Jenkins explained presented a rough couple of months. The shop was able to survive by offering curbside service, which remains available. He noted that a faithful customer base assisted greatly during those difficult times.
Double Js offers free pickup and delivery within Culpeper town limits.
