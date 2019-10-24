Nov. 2, there’s going to be Chaos in Culpeper.
For the first time in more than three decades, professional wrestling returns to the town.
Eastern View High School athletic director Mark Settle has fond memories of wrestling.
He recalls in the late 1970s/early 1980s the iconic Ric Flair and Chief Jay Strongbow wrestling for the National Wrestling Alliance at Culpeper Junior High - selling out the building and sending a unique energy through Culpeper.
Now, he and the EVHS Athletic Boosters are looking to bring that same energy in a resurgent period for “pro graps.”
“This has been on my bucket list,” Settle said, laughing when told he would make a good pro wrestling promoter. “Part of me has been wanting to bring wrestling back to the Central Virginia area.”
Settle had heard about other athletic directors that had hosted wrestling benefits - so he started to reach out to promotions. At first, it was crickets - no one answered his calls. Then Dennis, Wipprecht from MCW, in Joppa, Md., made a connection and the chaos was started.
Dennis Wipprecht, owner of MCW Pro Wrestling, said the promotion has been open since 1998 and their passion for the product is evident.
“Our shows have a blend of everything,” he said. “Hard hitting, high flying, some fun and games and everything in between. We’ve been looking to expand to Va. and got a call from Eastern View High School about helping them raise some money. So it was a no brainer for us. Anytime we can come to a high school and help them we are ready for it.”
Wipprecht said it’s important to support the schools, volunteer fire departments and smaller businesses that prop up MCW.
“As a small wrestling company a lot of people don't give us a chance,” he said. “And these schools and fire stations are happy to have us. So without them we wouldn’t be in business. This is our passion. It's not our regular jobs. So all of us love to help any school of community we can.”
It’s an advantageous time for EVHS to get into the pro wrestling game, as the longtime TV staple - especially in the South - is having a bit of a resurgence. WWE has been a mainstay since the 1980s but young upstart company AEW has younger fans and diehards talking with renewed energy about the athletic event. WWE Smackdown recently moved to FOX, AEW and WWE NXT are engaged in the “Wednesday Night Wars” for viewers and even Settle’s beloved NWA is making a comeback with their YouTube show “Powerrr.”
“I see it back on FOX on Friday nights, it seems like there’s some hype out there for it - any fundraiser you have to strike when the iron is hot,” Settle said.
The EVHS boosters have had innovative fundraisers before - all to help support the approximately $7,500 in scholarships they give out each year and to help supplement the fund for general athletics. In years past they’ve had a mattress sale, a car test drive and a comedy night.
Now they dive into the world of spandex, suplexes and snapmares. Settle is hoping the MCW show is a hit.
“I think they will be,” Settle said. “I’m putting the trust into him (Dennis) that he’s going to give us a good card. We’re hoping this isn’t our last, we’re hoping this is a series and we can add a layer or two each time to make it a fun night for families and beneficial for the boosters.”
The card is headlined by former WWE performer Swoggle - formerly known as Hornswoggle. Portrayed by now best-selling author Dylan Postl, the character of Hornswoggle had many roles in the WWE - as the son of Fit Finlay, the son of Vince McMahon himself and finally as the mascot of the Three Man Band, where he competed in the first “WeeLC” match in wrestling history.
Postl, born with achondroplasia, a condition that causes disproportionate dwarfism, lived his dream of being a professional wrestler and chronicles it in his book “Life is Short and So Am I,” - it’s a memoir of elation and anguish, triumph and disappointment, and of how an endlessly positive outlook combined with the unwavering support of family and friends helped a long shot become a success in his industry and a loving, responsible father.
Also appearing on the card is former WWE star Melina, Dante Caballero, Brandon Scott, Portia, Gia and Aria Palmer as well.
For Settle, none of those names ring a bell but he’s hoping they can make the same memories Ric Flair did for him.
“In my older age I hadn’t followed wrestling so I stayed out of touch with all of this stuff,” Settle said. “From the business side he had what we wanted. Hopefully this grows, I’ve had positive feedback this week. We’d love to fill the gym, what we do get is a win-win for our boosters and our scholarship recipients.”
Tickets are $40 for a ringside front row seat, $30 for the second row, $25 for floor seating and $20 for bleacher seats.
Tickets are available at https://www.mcwprowrestling.com/culpeper, Eastern View High School main office or any EVHS athletic event, Knakals on Davis Street in Culpeper, Xpress Copy on James Madison Highway and A Cut Above located on Cherry Street in Culpeper.
Doors open at 5:30 and stars from the show will be mingling to meet the fans. Some charge a small fee for pictures or an autograph.
“I would encourage anyone who has ever liked pro wrestling or just wants to be entertained to come check us out,” Wipprecht said. “It’s an up close and personal experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.