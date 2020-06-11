The Eastern View High School Class of 2020 received more than $571,000 in local and outside scholarships, school officials have announced.
Members of the senior class at Eastern View were awarded $59,595 in local scholarships during a virtual convocation ceremony on May 12. Students have received more than $512,000 in outside scholarships, school officials said.
“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude for the generous scholarship(s) each organization awarded to our students,” said EV Principal Dr. Felix Addo. "I appreciate your recognition of our students’ efforts. Congratulations to all of our recipients and I hope the scholarship(s) you received will enable you to focus on your studies without financial uncertainty.”
The following students were awarded local scholarships:
Cassidy Armstrong received a $500 Novant Health UVA System Culpeper Medical Center Scholarship.
Jensen Armstrong received the $500 Greater Piedmont Realtors Scholarship (GPAAR) and a $500 scholarship from the Mitchells Ruritan Club.
Augusta Bailey received a $500 scholarship from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters Club.
Brianna Banks was awarded the $1,000 NPCF - The Bobby Lenn Memorial Scholarship.
Cheyenne Barlow received the $1,000 Mary McNeil Willis - Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship, a $500 Nancy Post Bock Scholarship, a $250 CYB Scholarship (Culpeper Youth Basketball) and a $50 Academic Booster Club Spotlight of the Year scholarship.
Hillary Betanco received the $1,500 Culpeper Retired Teachers Scholarship
Logan Brown received a $1,000 Mary McNeil Willis - Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship.
William Tillman Butler received a $500 scholarship from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters Club.
Licett Chavez-Rojo received the $2,000 Gallo Criminal Justice Scholarship.
Bailey Dillon received a $1,000 Culpeper Mid-Day Lions Club Scholarship and a $500 scholarship from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters Club.
Caleigh Edwards received the $500 Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Task Force Scholarship and a $500 Living the Dream Scholarship.
Kirsten Ferlazzo received a $1,000 Culpeper Ruritan Club Scholarship.
Faith Flynn received a $2,397.50 Newhouse Memorial Scholarship.
Ariana Gatewood received the $1,000 George Washington Carver Regional High School Scholarship, a $500 NAACP Scholarship, a $500 Eastern View PTO Scholarship, a $500 Team Jordan Scholarship and a $250 Washington Girl Scout Scholarship.
Rebecca Glascock received a $1,000 Team Jordan Scholarship.
Chance Graves received a $1,000 George Washington Carver Regional High School Scholarship.
Sarah Hatfield received the $1,000 St. Luke’s Foundation Scholarship, a $500 EVHS SCA Leadership Scholarship, a $500 Janet B. Swan Memorial Nursing Scholarship, a $500 Team Jordan Scholarship and a $500 scholarship from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters Club.
Paige Hiles received the $2,000 Culpeper Wellness Foundation Health & Wellness Scholarship.
Montana Hoffman received a $1,000 George Washington Carver Regional High School Scholarship and a $250 scholarship from the Culpeper Youth Basketball League.
Garrett Hutchinson received the $2,000 Carol Simms-Mustian Education Scholarship, the $1,500
Merel K. Wheeler Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship from the Culpeper Ruritan Club and a $500 scholarship from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters Club.
David Jorgensen received a $500 scholarship from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters Club.
Joseph Karstetter received the $1,000 NPCF Now & Forever Scholarship, a $500 Team Jordan Scholarship and a $500 scholarship from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters Club.
Erin Kilby received a $1,000 scholarship from the Culpeper Mid-Day Lions Club.
Anya Lawson received a $1,000 George Washington Carver Regional High School.
Micah Lee received a $500 scholarship from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters Club.
Cassidy Morrison received a $500 scholarship from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters Club.
Juana Peraza-Miranda received a $2,397.50 Newhouse Memorial Scholarship.
Elijah Reaves received a $1,000 George Washington Carver Regional High School Scholarship and a $500 NAACP scholarship.
Tara Saulter received the $1,000 Culpeper ‘92 Lions Scholarship.
Amir Shariatmadari received a $1,000 NPCF - The Bobby Lenn Memorial Scholarship and $500 scholarship from Team Jordan.
Savannah Smith received the $500 Alice E. Forrest Memorial Scholarship and the $500 Culpeper 4-H Scholarship.
Alex Spangler received a $1,500 Merel K. Wheeler Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 George Washington Carver Regional High School Scholarship.
Abigail Stern received a $2,000 Culpeper Mid-Day Lions-Ben Griffith Scholarship, the $1,500 Salem Ruritan Academic Scholarship, the $1,000 Culpeper Business Women's Club - Helen Jeffries Scholarship, the $1,000 Culpeper Rotary Club Four Year Degree Scholarship, the $1,000 Printz Family Scholarship (Culpeper United Methodist Church), a $500 DVSA Task Force scholarship, a $500 E.V.O.L.V.E Center scholarship and a $500 Living the Dream scholarship.
Sarah Stewart received the $2,000 “Big” Kenny Alphin Music Scholarship, a $1,000 Team Jordan scholarship, the $1,000 Dorothy Skelton Memorial Scholarship (Windmore Foundation for the Arts), a $500 EVHS SCA Leadership Scholarship and the $500 Culpeper County Education Association (CCEA) Scholarship.
Cooper Thomas received a $500 scholarship from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters Club.
Mary Thomas received a $500 scholarship from Greater Piedmont Realtors.
Tamea Thrift received a $1,000 George Washington Carver Regional High School Scholarship and a $500 NAACP scholarship.
The following students were awarded outside scholarships and grants:
Victoria Reed has received approximately $98,000 to cover full tuition and fees from the College of William and Mary (over four years).
Sarah Hatfield received an $80,000 field hockey scholarship from Virginia Commonwealth University (over four years).
Makayla McCombs received an $80,000 merit academic scholarship from Eastern Mennonite University (over four years).
Andrew Shurina received the $75,200 Bell Tower and an Athletic Scholarship from Coker University (over four years).
Holly Whetzel received a $60,000 Presidential Scholarship Initiative from Virginia Tech (over four years).
Bailey Dillon received a $40,000 Volunteer Scholarship from the University of Tennessee (over four years).
Madeline Phillips received a $40,000 collegiate award from Mary Washington University (over four years).
Amir Shariatmadari received a $15,000 ACT scholarship.
Angilena Wince has been awarded the $12,000 Virginia Merit Award from Virginia Commonwealth University (over four years).
Jake Flemming received a $10,000 Waverly Cole Music Scholarship from Longwood University (over four years).
Chance Graves received $2,000 from the Eastern View Athletic Boosters.
To watch the virtual convocation, go to the school's website at https://evhs.culpeperschools.org/.
