Eastern View’s top graduates have been announced and will be honored next week in a virtual celebration.
Principal Dr. Felix Addo and other administrators traveled around Culpeper County on Friday afternoon to deliver the news to students. Each graduate received a yard sign, medal, photograph of themselves, and other items, along with personal congratulations from the administrative staff.
“We are so proud of our 17 senior students in the Top 5% of the class of 2020,” Addo said. “They have earned this academic title of success and deserve all the praise, acknowledgment, recognition, and a Cyclone High Five. The surprise announcements at their residence, the smiles on each student's face with their family present was priceless. We are extremely fortunate to be part of their story and wish them the best in improving the world. Go Cyclones!"
Graduates in the EV’s Top 5% of the Class of 2020 are Leonardo Angulo, Jensen Armstrong, Cheyenne Barlow, Logan Brown, Lillian Galvin, Nikolas Greenfield, Caine Ingerski, Joseph Karstetter, Sofia Kimble, Nathan Moy, Shreya Patel, Victoria Reed, Amir Shariatmadari, Mary Julia Thomas, Raheem Weldon Jr., Holly Whetzel, and Jessica Yoder.
The top 5% graduate list is based on grades earned throughout the students’ four years in high school, school officials said. Traditionally, the school’s top graduates would be honored with an evening banquet and a speech from a teacher of their choice.
This year, students will be honored through a virtual ceremony and teachers will provide speeches in honor of each student.
The following information was gathered by school staff and the graduates:
Angulo, the son of Sergundo Angulo and Sonia Moncada, will be attending George Mason University. He is also a Germanna Scholars graduate.
“I knew I had the potential to be a part of the top 5% percent,” Angula said. “However, receiving the medal of honor and taking pictures with Dr. Addo made myself and my parents proud. Also, the administrators coming while I was working was definitely something unexpected.”
Armstrong, the daughter of Alicia Jensen, is scheduled to study international relations at Notre Dame of Maryland. She has been accepted into the school’s honors program and has plans to work in the legal field.
“I am incredibly honored to be in the top 5%,” Armstrong said. “Everyone in this group has worked incredibly hard and I can’t wait to see what the future holds! I would also love to thank all the wonderful teachers and their unwavering support that helped me achieve this accomplishment.”
Barlow, the daughter of Aaron and Jeanie Barlow, is slated to attend Bridgewater College.
Brown, the son of Dominick and Jessica Brown, will be majoring in biochemistry at the University of Alabama.
“It is exciting and overwhelming, but I think it truly exemplifies my hard work and dedication throughout my high school career,” said senior Logan Brown. “I want to thank my parents for providing me with the opportunities to further my education and pursue my dream of becoming a doctor.”
Galvin, the daughter of James Galvin and Nicole Spears-Galvin, will be attending George Mason University.
Greenfield, the son of Kenneth and Michelle Greenfield, is slated to attend Virginia Tech. He is also a Germanna Scholars graduate.
Ingerski, the son of Stephen Ingerski and Carrie Herndon, is planning to study civil engineering at Virginia Tech. He is also a Germanna Scholars graduate.
“I was excited because it showed all my hard work had paid off over the past four years,” Ingerski said.
Karstetter, the son of John and Charity Karstetter, will be attending Virginia Tech. During his time at Eastern View, he also attended Mountain Vista Governor’s School and received an associate degree from Lord Fairfax Community College.
Kimble, the daughter of Kristian Paul and Judith Kimble, will be serving in the U.S. Marines. She is also a Germanna Scholars graduate.
Moy, the son of Alan and Stephanie Moy, is scheduled to attend George Mason University. He is also a Germanna Scholars graduate.
Patel, the daughter of Jayanti and Pravina Patel, will major in biology at Virginia Commonwealth University and hopes to become a pediatrician.
“It’s an honor,” Patel said. “I was so lucky to be in a class with such intellectual people who always motivated me to try harder and push myself to be the best I could be. I’m so proud to be ranked with such amazing people.”
Reed, the daughter of Angela Reed and Jabari Queen, will be attending William & Mary University.
Shariatmadari, the son of Reza and Manijeh Shariatmadari, will be attending William & Mary University.
“I'd like to thank all the faculty and staff of EV for all the help, support, and love they gave to the class of 2020,” Shariatmadari said.
Thomas, the daughter of Petrina Thomas, will study engineering at Virginia Tech. She is also a Germanna Scholars graduate.
“I was surprised to see all the administrators in my front lawn social distancing,” Thomas said. “I will sincerely miss everyone I have come to be acquainted with over the past four years and I’m grateful for their gifts, knowledge and wisdom they have shared with me that will carry me forward.
Weldon, the son of Raheem and Shauna Tucker, is slated to attend the University of Virginia.
Whetzel, the daughter of Kevin and Crystal Whetzel, will be attending Virginia Tech. She is also a Germanna Scholars graduate.
Yoder, the daughter of Anthony and Arlene Yoder, is planning to take a year off before starting college.
