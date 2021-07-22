Ellen and Mike Butters have served the Culpeper community for the last 10 years under the EXIT Realty brand. They grew the brokerage to over 13 full-time, full-service agents, providing high-quality client care and have always been looking for ways to exceed their clients’ expectations by providing the newest and most exciting innovations in the real estate industry. They concluded that eXp Realty is the future of real estate brokerage.
Based on the success of these award-winning agents and the expected growth of the company, eXp Realty Virginia has approved a Culpeper Branch Office, located at 609 S. Main Street.
eXp is leading the industry in growth, technology and innovation. The Butters said eXp’s amazing training and marketing tools and systems will help the team at eXp become better agents to better serve its valued customers.
“We remain dedicated to exceeding your expectations in all things real estate,” they said. “We wish to thank you again for trusting us as your local real estate experts — rest assured, it’s the same group of great agents working from the same location, leading the way to the future of real estate.”
For more information about eXp Realty, call the branch office at (540) 825-9898.
