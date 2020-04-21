Experience Old Town Warrenton Launches ‘HOT’ Grants to Support Small Businesses

Through to a recent surge of donations, Experience Old Town Warrenton (EOTW) is spearheading Help Old Town (HOT) Grants — a micro-grant program to support merchants located within the Warrenton Main Street District.
Retail or service businesses, restaurants, nonprofit organizations and property owners in need of emergency funding are encouraged to complete the short and simple grant application located online at oldtownwarrenton.org/covid-19-resources. Grants will be issued on a rolling basis beginning April 24, 2020 and continuing until funding is exhausted.
EOTW Executive Director Charity Furness explained that earlier this month, EOTW was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) Emergency Response Fund to be used in turn as grants for local merchants. This was followed by a $5,000 donation from Greystone and a $10,000 donation from the Patrick Ryan Gay Memorial Golf Tournament (“Pat’s Q”), which traditionally benefits the Patrick Ryan Gay JMU Memorial Scholarship administered by NPCF. And just last week, EOTW was awarded a $15,000 Virginia Main Street 2020 Small Business Support Relief & Recovery Initiative grant through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
“Experience Old Town Warrenton has witnessed firsthand the impact that COVID-19 is having on local businesses,” said EOTW board chairman Tray Allen. “Old Town Warrenton is experiencing the lowest vacancy rate it has seen in years, and we’re dedicated to helping these businesses survive through the HOT Grant program.”
“We are incredibly grateful to the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Greystone, and the golfers from Pat’s Q, who donated their tournament fees in memory of Patrick and his mother, Pam,” Furness added. “All of this generous support has been the driving force in launching this grant program.” Individuals interested in contributing to the HOT Grants program are encouraged to contact Furness directly.
Experience Old Town Warrenton is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to foster and inspire an environment in Old Town Warrenton that enhances economic vitality while preserving the historic character of the community; and to promote a rich and appealing cultural atmosphere in which to live, play and do business.
