A husband and wife from Fairfax and their cousin from Spotsylvania were indicted in federal court last month with conspiring to distribute controlled substances in Culpeper, Fairfax and other nearby areas.
Fahid Rashid, 30, Akhter Ahmed, 28, and Khalisah Khan, 29, conspired to traffic counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, according to Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The three defendants are charged with selling thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and multiple kilograms of methamphetamine. The defendants are accused of using multiple addresses in Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Winchester, Fairfax and elsewhere for their drug-trafficking activities. Rashid is also charged in a scheme in which he possessed vehicles knowing their VIN numbers had been altered.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax County Police Department, Arlington County Police Department, and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating the case.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of investigators from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Rappahannock sheriff’s offices, Culpeper and Warrenton police departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Rumsey is prosecuting the case.
