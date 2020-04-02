Things were so different three weeks ago, weren’t they?
In the aftermath of going to daylight saving time, spring was on the doorstep. Sports teams were practicing, festivals were being planned, professional baseball was starting, families were looking forward to a school break, and others were just happy to be outside walking and doing yard work. The daily routine of work, school, travel, social gatherings and recreation were going as usual. And just like that, it all changed.
We became acquainted with a new term, COVID-19, the coronavirus. This invisible menace which started in Asia, spread to Europe and now engulfing the United States, was causing sickness and death across the world. Because of its ascendance, we were now told to practice “social distancing,” and to “stay in place.”
The aftermath included closed business, closed schools. job losses, no physical, public worship and a run on grocery stores for toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing products and other items. Hoping that the health pandemic would not cause an economic crash, our government has had to intervene with stimulus and support. And as we long for more testing, ventilators and face shields, we revere the heroics of our healthcare professionals, first responders, grocery workers and those on the front lines risking their own health to care for others in need. It just seemed to happen so fast.
No wonder there is fear. Fear of the virus. Fear for our loved ones. Fear of not having the money to pay for a mortgage, rent and food. Fear of isolation and loneliness. Fear that our retirement savings is dwindling. Fear of the unknown. Fear that our way of life will never be the same again.
While fear is real and needs to be expressed, we certainly don’t have to allow it to dominate and overwhelm us, do we? Just ask God.
There are hundreds of times in the Bible where the Lord tells us not to fear or be afraid. In Isaiah 41:10 it is written, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Instead of focusing on fear and grief, how about hope?
During this crisis, I am seeing the hope of Jesus all around us. I see hope when people are reaching out to their neighbors by calling, texting, emailing and visiting. I see hope when individuals are willing to serve older adults by running errands and getting groceries. I see hope when families are talking, forgiving and spending time with one another. I see hope when free lunches are being provided for children in need. I see hope when local businesses are being supported. I see hope when meals and day care are offered to our first responders and their families. I see hope when people are reading the Bible and praying. I see hope when individuals are generous, giving, gentle and encouraging.
Hope is contagious, especially in these difficult times. It is pure light shining in the darkness. When it comes to attitudes, there is that illustration of a glass which is half filled with liquid.
Some who tend to be positive might say that the glass is half full. Some who tend to be pessimistic might say that the glass is half empty. Here is how I would like us to respond. That we’re glad and excited that there is just something in the glass! And that’s the gift of hope which Christ is offering us through this crisis.
Yes, its inconvenient. Yes, it’s scary. Yes, it came like a thief in the night and changed our living. But its fear cannot be our focus. We have Jesus Christ, the hope of the world. So, let us be open to a new recording in our hearts, souls and mind. Yes, we are going to get through. Yes, we are going to come back stronger. And yes, God is with us and he is going to help us.
As it says in Deuteronomy 31:6 — “Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord our God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”
Brad Hales is the pastor of Reformation Lutheran Church in Culpeper. He is also the Director of Domestic Mission for the North American Lutheran Church. You can contact Pastor Hales at bhales@thenalc.org.
