Family-oriented restaurant opens downtown Culpeper

Brick City Grille Owner Jan Cartwright has been stretched thin these days between her full-time job as a medical assisted and phlebotomist and her new brick-and-mortar restaurant, Brick City Grille.
“I love it (health care), but I’ve always liked baking and cooking,” Cartwright said, who has worked in healthcare for 30 years.
About three years ago, she started her catering business, preparing food out of the now-closed The Pier restaurant in downtown Culpeper. When the restaurant closed last winter, Cartwright was without a cooking facility, but it only took her a few months to pivot and begin preparations in opening the restaurant.
Despite preliminary plans to open a food truck, Cartwright presumed a restaurant would be the cheaper option.
“When I set out to do the food truck, I had no idea I'd have a restaurant,” she said.
After opening in February at 201 S. East St., Cartwright soon lost her business partner, the former chef at The Pier. Since then, Cartwright has had to rely on her faithful staff to keep the cogs turning.
On July 6, Brick City Grille hosted a ribbon cutting grand opening ceremony.
From Monday through Friday, Cartwright works from 6:15 a.m. through 3 p.m. at a medical laboratory before arriving at the restaurant to work until sometimes past midnight.
“We try to make it good food food that people like,” she said. “We want to make the restaurant a place where everybody feels comfortable and want to come back.”
The food can be described as having a Southern flair with shrimp and grits and po boys being served.
The restaurant also hosts music on the weekends, karaoke and open mic nights on Wednesdays. It also has an area for kids with a big chalkboard wall to draw on.
“When families come, sometimes it's diffract to sit down and eat when your child doesn’t have anything to do when they’re done eating,” she said, adding she’s pushing for a family atmosphere.
Cartwright emphasized they still offer catering services for events such as weddings, birthdays, office parties and reunions.
“That’s one of the biggest things (catering),” she said. “I really miss that.”
