Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 16th and will be open every Saturday, running continuously through October, from 7:30 a.m. until noon for the 2020 season.
The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market will be hosted in the parking lot at the Culpeper Baptist Church located at 318 South West St.
In an effort to minimize contact points, offer contactless pick up opportunities, and ensure the safety of both vendors and customers, the market will operate as a drive-through market. Market producers are encouraging all customers to pre-order and pre-pay directly though vendors, if at all possible. Contact vendors directly for pre-orders, a database with all contact information may be found here: http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html
“Culpeper Renaissance’s goal for the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is to provide the safest environment possible for picking up quality agriculture and horticulture products from regional producers and growers that are ensuring the local food chain is operational at this time,” says Culpeper Renaissance Inc.. President Tish Smyth.
The Saturday morning Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market has been a staple within the community since the 1950s. “Having been a vendor at our community-based market for 18 years and although it will be a different experience we are glad to be able to bring this year’s market to our friends and neighbors. The vendor committee has been planning to ensure a safe environment with increased sanitation efforts to gather local essential products” says CRI Farmers Market Chairperson Monica Briggs of Sunshine Acres Farm.
The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market will open with 18 vendors this season enforcing social distancing in a larger location in order to accommodate all vendors. For more information, contact Culpeper Renaissance at 540-825-4416 or visit http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html.
