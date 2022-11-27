Students from three Farmington Elementary School fourth grade classes outlined what they were thankful for this Thanksgiving season.
Mr. Atkin's Class:
I am thankful for my family because they love me and they buy me stuff. I am also thankful for my mom because she made me born. - Mariela Aguilar Domingo
I’m thankful for my family and friends because my family puts a roof on my head, and my friends help me have fun. - Delaney Bellows
I am thankful for my mom and dad, Carrington, Delaney, Hannah, and Paisley. - Armani Blakey
I am thankful for my teachers because they teach me what I don’t know. - Jaelynn Cooper
I am thankful for my life. - Ethan Davis
I am thankful for Rodrigo because he comes to my house and play with me. - Marvin Guevara Torres
I am thankful for my friends because there nice to me. And my family because they love me. - Mathew Hernandez Gomez
I am thankful for my loved ones because they care for me! They take care of me when my mom is working and make sure I’m healthy. - Kingston Jones
I am thankful for my family because they love me and work well. - Diego Lodise Winchester
I am thankful for my family because they are nice. - Yenifer Lopez Perez
I am thankful for my mom because she puts food on the table. - Kevin Michel
I am thankful for my family because they give me love and food. - Bryan Morales Perez
I am thankful for my mom for taking care of me. - Samuel Moussi
I am thankful for my dad. - Erick Ortega Lopez
I am thankful for my mom because she feeds me and takes care of me. - Hesler Perez Pablo
I am thankful for my teacher because he is nice! - Keily Rafael
I am thankful for my teacher, Mr. Atkin. - Yonathan Ramos Ramirez
I am thankful for my parents because they put a roof over my head and take care of me. I’m happy I have a family. - Sefora Rodriguez Flores
I am thankful for my dog, Luna. She is cute and she is a hound dog and great dane mix so I love her so much and that will never change. - Isaac Sanchez
I am thankful for having a roof over my head. - Elijah Shanks
I am thankful for my mom because she cooks for me and my sisters. - Valeria Tapia
I am thankful for my teacher, Mr. Atkin because he teaches me well, and he is kind and nice. I am glad I have a teacher like him. - Carrington Washington
I am thankful for a hot cooked meal, my friends, my family, and my phone!!! - Paisley Williams
I am thankful for my mom. - Damaje Pretty
Mrs. Teitelbaum's Class
I am thankful to God for making the earth and making people and dogs, cats and for making me and mom and my dad, food, mountains, and for making space. - Nathaniel Anavisca
I am thankful for my school. They teach us math, science and social studies and They give us free lunch. The bus drivers take us home safely and take me back to school safely. - Jose Antunez Vasquez
I am thankful for sports. - Yonathan Cacao Tiul
I am thankful for soccer because you can shoot goals. - Nicholas Chirinos
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for soccer because I like it. - Selvin Duarte Rubio
I am thankful for my family because they are funny. - Kaylie Gatewood
I am thankful for everybody in the school because they teach us and help us. Heynor Godinez Cinto
I am thankful for my dad because my dad survived in the Navy. I'm thankful for that and for everybody in my family. - Reniyeh Harrington-Jenkins
I am thankful for my 2 dogs because they make me smile every day. I love them so much. - Hannah Henderson
I am thankful for a roof over my head and clothes on my body. Even if I did not have any clothes or a house, I would still put a smile on my face and try to live a good life. - Camryn Johnson
I am thankful for soccer and a roof over my head and school. - Bradley Lopes Reyes
I am thankful for our planet earth because we have food friends and families on planet earth and we have God and we have food, clean water and we have school and we have sports to watch and we can go outside play with our friends and we can eat. - Dimas Lopez Quintanilla
I am thankful for God and friends/family, Because if we did not have God we would not be alive and family helps you when you're feeling down. They turn your frown upside down. - Riley Martin
I'm thankful for freedom because we are free every day. - Tobias Miller
I am thankful for God and my friends and family, because if I didn’t have God I wouldn’t be here. I’m thankful for my friends and family because they keep a smile on my face. - Charlee Nicholson
I am thankful for the military because they keep the world safe and protect us. They keep the world safe. - Andrew Onufrey
I’m thankful for my mom and my dad for putting a roof over my head and keeping me safe. Kelcey Payne
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for the food. - Samy
I am thankful for my parents because they buy me stuff that I like. They work hard to give us the stuff we need to survive. - Iker
I am thankful for food because without it you will die of starvation. Because no food equals no humans!! - Morgan T
I am thankful for my family because they make me smile everyday. They give me food everyday and give me new clothes. - Ka’leya
I am thankful for my family because my family gets me new clothes and they get me food. I can do fun things with them. - Morgan W
Miss Eckhart's Class
I am thankful for my family and my teacher who comes every day to teach us. - Isabella
I am thankful for food, the world, and the people who build houses. - Jordi
I am thankful for my family because they are nice and kind. - Natalie
I am thankful for my family because they give me food, clothes, and a roof over my head. - Angel
I am thankful for my teachers, my school, my classmates, and my friends. I am thankful for my parents because they provide things for me. - Sean
I am thankful for my parents because they are nice to my sister and me. - Joel
I am thankful for my baby sister. I am thankful for my teachers and friends. - ZaLayah
I am thankful for my pets and my family. - Aiden
I am thankful for my teachers because they teach me so I can get good grades. I am thankful for my parents because they make food for me and they help me with my homework. - Rhys
I am thankful for my teachers, my family, the roof over my head, and my friends. - Dedonjali
I am thankful for my family, my school, and my life. - Alexis
I am thankful for my family and my friends because they help me get through tough times and help me do hard things. - Violet
I am thankful for my family and others because they help me with things that I can’t do on my own. - Wynter
I am thankful for my cousins, my parents, my brothers and sisters and my friends. - Baylee
I am thankful for my family because they are helpful and they give me clothes and food. - Alesandro
I am thankful for my family, my friends, and my school. - Sarah
I am thankful for my brother because he helps me if I fall, get hurt, or if I am scared of something. - Brooklyn
I am thankful for my toys, my house, and my family. - Christopher
I am thankful for my mom because she helps me with things that are difficult and she makes food for my family. She plays with me and watches movies with the family. - Enrique
I am thankful for my mom because without my mom I wouldn’t be feeling good. She takes good care of me when I am sick. - Henry
I am thankful for my mom because she takes care of me. I am thankful for my brothers and my sister. - Demetrius
I am thankful for my family, food, and to spend my days with my family. - Kevin
I am thankful that I have a house, food, and nice clothes. - Madison
I am thankful for the lunch ladies at school for making us food. I am thankful for my family. - Rudy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.