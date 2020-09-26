Citing its commitment to the communities it serves, Fauquier Health is making financial donations to the Fauquier and Culpeper NAACP chapters to support the mission of promoting diversity, inclusion and equality in the community.
During a Sept. 9 presentation of $500 to the Fauquier NAACP branch, Fauquier Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer Chad Melton said “diversity and inclusion are a big piece of our overall culture and something we want to instill in the organization — the largest private employer in Fauquier County.”
“We can always do a better job with diversity and inclusion. We're going to make this one of our key initiatives and be on the forefront of making sure that we can help the NAACP achieve their vision,” he added during the presentation at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton.
A similar presentation of $500 to the Culpeper NAACP is scheduled for Oct. 2 in Culpeper.
“As an organization we represent the community as a whole and our community is diverse, so during difficult times it's our job as an organization to make sure that we're pledging our support to eliminate discrimination here locally and that we can serve as an advocate,” Melton said.
He added that the hospital has been a strong supporter of the NAACP for several years and that recent events have created an opportunity for change.
“We were participating with the NAACP before all of the latest social unrest. It's the right thing to do. As a company, we made that a part of our overall values several years ago, knowing that we wanted to be the leader, to be proactive in addressing those challenges,” Melton said. “One of their objectives is to inform the public on adverse effects of racial discrimination and to seek its elimination. I think that we all have a responsibility, as Christians, as leaders, as business owners to be on the forefront — to make sure that we pledge our support.”
Dr. Ellsworth Weaver, president of the Fauquier County NAACP branch, said the gift was notable due to challenges COVID-19 has posed to the organization’s normal activities, events and workshops, particularly at a time when current events highlight the importance of its mission.
“A contribution like this lets us know that the community is seeing and feeling what we are — and our mission as an organization — and trying to do those things that are right,” he explained. “A lot of times our nation has a tendency to hide under a rock, and we don’t know what is under the rock until we move it. That’s what’s happening now. The rock has been moved. We just need the support — the legal aid, financial aid — all those things that can make a difference in the lives of our community, our state and our nation.”
Melton noted during his presentation that the NAACP’s commitment to healthcare equality for all and affordable costs were game-changers, pledging Fauquier Health to do its part to reach those goals.
“These times are very challenging in many ways for many people. People are facing hardships, sickness,” Dr. Weaver explained. “Many times, people who have these sicknesses can’t afford or lack good medical care, can’t afford the medical insurance to take care of their families, and the system is divided because of political action.”
Warrenton Town Councilman Renard Carlos noted the significance of Fauquier Health’s gift, considering the effect COVID-19 has had on the economics of the health industry.
“The fact that the Fauquier Hospital is still willing to spend some of their money to support the NAACP really speaks volumes about their character,” he said.
Fauquier Health sees that support as part of providing quality healthcare services to the people and communities it serves, as well as to its commitment to creating places where employees want to work, physicians want to practice and people choose to come for care.
“We appreciate what you (the NAACP) do for the community as an organization. We need to have diversity —a better understanding — to make sure that our workforce is made up of all constituents and everybody has a seat at the table,” Melton said. “We appreciate your leadership in the community for what you do and what you support in these very difficult, challenging times.”
