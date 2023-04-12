FBI seizes Jenkins' election committee funds

The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized thousands of dollars in forfeiture funds in January from a reelection committee for Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins.
According to a document published on April 5 on forfeiture.gov, "$10,000.00 from Bank Account No. XXXXX8133 in the name of Scott Howard Jenkins for Sheriff at Blue Ridge Bank, Culpeper, VA, by the FBI on January 31, 2023 for forfeiture pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 981(a)(1)(C).”
The statute 18 U.S.C. 981(a)(1)(C) is outlined as:
"The following property is subject to forfeiture to the United States:
C) Any property, real or personal, which constitutes or is derived from proceeds traceable to a violation of section 215, 471, 472, 473, 474, 476, 477, 478, 479, 480, 481, 485, 486, 487, 488, 501, 502, 510, 542, 545, 656, 657, 670, 842, 844, 1005, 1006, 1007, 1014, 1028, 1029, 1030, 1032, or 1344 of this title or any offense constituting “specified unlawful activity” (as defined in section 1956(c)(7) of this title), or a conspiracy to commit such offense."
To view the full document, go online to https://www.forfeiture.gov/pdf/FBI/OfficialNotification.pdf?fbclid=IwAR24l8A4jHWY36NaJUt7iDA9d41gZVypKeHHgaYiTP4CTQEyURJ_eUBxEpM
According to Cornell Law School's website, Section 18 U.S. Code § 1956 is entitled, "Laundering of monetary instruments."
Neither U.S. Department of Justice Spokesman Joshua Stueve nor FBI Congressional Liaison Public Affairs Specialist Dennette Rybiski would confirm or deny the existence of any investigation and declined to provide any comments.
Despite efforts to do so, Jenkins and the committee's treasurer, David Jones of Culpeper, have been unreachable for comment.
When checking the committee's available balance with the Virginia State Board of Elections Campaign Finance Reports, its most recent reporting period - July 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, its contributions received totaled $11,500.
The line items for those contributions are:
- $5,000 from Bridgeport International of Oak Hill, Va. on November 2, 2022
- $1,500 from Virginia Guardians & Warriors of Richardsville, Va. on August 26, 2022
- $5,000 from Yona Systems Group of McLean, Va. on October 7, 2022
After two expenditures - $1,500 to Eastern View High School for game sponsorship and $28 to Blue Ridge (Bank) for purchase of checks for checking account - the ending balance totals $10,649.50.
Reports from NBC Washington Wednesday stated that two weeks ago sources with knowledge of the investigation told its investigative team, "a number of Culpeper County employees have been subpoenaed to testify to a federal grand jury." The station went on to say it was unclear whether the two were related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.