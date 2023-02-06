February films at the Packard Campus Theater

Love is in the air and on the movie screen.
This month, the Packard Campus Theater celebrates good feelings with a month-long look at films with “love” in the title.
Most often it will be a romantic love, but occasionally a strange love. There will be “Love in the Afternoon” twice, both in the evening. Gary Cooper and Audrey Hepburn appear in the Billy Wilder directed “Love in the Afternoon” on Feb. 3. The French chime in with their “Love in the Afternoon” on Feb. 18. There will be spies in love, automobiles in love, mad doctors in love, and just plain “Love” with Greta Garbo and John Gilbert.
The Packard Campus Theater offers a film every Friday at 7:30 p.m., a matinee on Saturdays at 2 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening.
Programs are free and the matinee shows will be family friendly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted.
Wearing face masks is recommended as the theater will open to 100% capacity.
Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.
The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper, Virginia.
Since 2008, the art deco theater located at the Packard Campus has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 @ 7:30 p.m.
Love in the Afternoon (Allied Artists, 1957)
A bit of May-December (well at least October) love between Gary Cooper and Audrey Hepburn. Directed by Billy Wilder.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 @ 2:00 p.m.
Love Me Tender (20th Century-Fox, 1956)
Who doesn’t love a good Elvis movie? And this is his first. Is it a western or a musical? It is a good story about how complicated love can be… with a few songs thrown in.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 @ 7:30 p.m.
From Russia, With Love (United Artists, 1963)
America (and the world) fell in love with Sean Connery as the suave spy James Bond. This is the second film in the series and John F. Kennedy named the source novel as one of his favorites.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 @ 7:30 p.m.
Love & Basketball (New Line Cinema, 2000)
Quincy and Monica love each other, but also love basketball. Which is the greater love? We shall see. Written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 @ 2:00 p.m.
The Love Bug (Disney, 1968)
In 1968, America had just the past year experienced “the Summer of Love” and amore was on everyone’s mind. “Make love, not war” was the motto, and even automobiles got in the act. Herbie the Love Bug stars. Make sure to wear your love beads and bell bottoms.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11 @ 7:30 p.m.
Women in Love (United Artists, 1969)
Two friends fall in love with two very different sisters, to equally different results. Ken Russell directed, with Alan Bates and Oliver Reed as the two friends, and Glenda Jackson and Jennie Linden as the sisters.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 @ 7:30 p.m.
To Sir, with Love (Columbia, 1967)
Sidney Poitier portrays a somewhat reluctant teacher who cares so much for his students, that they fall in love with him. A feeling he feels in response. Lulu sings the theme song and it nails the mood of the film.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 @ 2:00 p.m.
Love (MGM, 1927)
What says love, at least on the silver screen, more than Greta Garbo and John Gilbert? A story that shows us sometimes love makes us do the wrong things. Also Laurel & Hardy in Love’ Em & Weep (Hal Roach-Pathe, 1927). Live musical accompaniment by Andrew Simpson.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 @ 7:30 p.m.
Love in the Afternoon (Warner-Columbia, 1972)
Wait! Didn’t we already show this? Director Eric Rohmer’s tale of a happily married man that still dreams of other women, but dreams become reality.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 @ 7:30 p.m.
Punch-Drunk Love (Sony, 2002)
Love can be less than hearts and flowers, and is often complicated. Adam Sandler takes a more serious posture, with Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffman also featured.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 @ 2:00 p.m.
Mad Love (MGM, 1935)
Love can make you do the worst things, and no more so than with a demented surgeon engaging in bizarre surgery to push a woman from her husband into his own arms. Peter Lorre is the twisted doctor. Also Freshman Love (Warner Bros, 1931).
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 @ 7:30 p.m.
Dr. Strangelove (Columbia, 1963)
...or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. An odd (say strange) look at
the Cold War and how many truly enjoyed the Cold War. Stars Peter Sellers, George C.
Scott, Peter Sellers, Sterling Hayden and Peter Sellers. Added to the National Film Registry in 1989.
