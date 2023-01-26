Little did Karen Lamb know stepping into a pet store in Virginia over 25 years ago would change the direction of her life forever.
“I made the cardinal mistake of seeing a cute little furry animal in a pet store and I bought it,” she recalled. “I didn’t know anything about them.”
Lamb founded and has operated The Nirvana Ridge Ferret Rescue since 1997. She opened the rescue soon after she got her first pet ferret after moving to Virginia from California where owning ferrets as pets is illegal.
Since then, over 2,000 ferrets have come through her door.
California is one of two states that restricts ferret ownership - the other is Hawaii. The only way Californians can legally keep a ferret is with a permit. Without a permit, fines can total up to $10,000. Grounds for the restriction lie with general fears domesticated ferrets could become feral - similar to cats - and endanger crops and livestock.
Ferrets are a small, domesticated animal belonging to the same species family as badgers and mink. They can weigh up to five pounds and live up to 10 years.
According to Lamb, though, don’t underestimate them due to their size. They aren’t like other small domesticated animals.
“That's the fallacy,” she said. “That’s the number one reason why ferrets are surrendered to the shelter because people see them in the pet store and they think they’re a ‘small animal.’”
“Well, they are not a small animal. They’re not a small animal at all. They’re a big animal in a small package.”
Lamb compares her furry friends to dogs rather than hamsters, bunnies or guinea pigs because they’re high maintenance, require more time allocation and exceed veterinary costs.
Those are typically the primary reasons why pet owners surrender them.
“No animal costs me more money or more time than a ferret,” Lamb said, noting she has had every farm animal from horses to goats.
Lamb received her first surrendered ferrets from a coworker who could no longer afford to care for them. Lamb explained ferrets are expensive pets to have as their veterinary bills can cost upwards of $1,200.
“People don’t really invest much in veterinary care for bunnies, guinea pigs and hamsters, but they sure do with ferrets,” she said.
Whenever Lamb receives a surrendered ferret, she determines whether the animal is sick and the health services needed to rehabilitate it for adoption. Typically, if the ferret is young and healthy, it takes about a month to get them adopted. Those who come in who are sick and old, however, typically stay with Lamb until the end of their life. The Rescue is a no-kill animal welfare organization.
Currently, Lamb has 26 ferrets who will remain with her until they pass and 12 who are eligible or will soon be eligible for adoption.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lamb’s shelter had 87 ferrets. With stay-at-home orders in place, however, people turned to their local shelters to get some company. With almost every dog and cat in the area with their forever home, others turned to a more nontraditional pet.
In her years since sheltering, COVID-19 was her lowest number of sheltered ferrets with 16 - all of which were unadoptable due to age or sickness.
Now that COVID-19 is seemingly in the rearview mirror with most working citizens heading back to the office, shelters couldn’t be more full.
“his past year has been horrible (with surrenders),” Lamb said. “Now all the shelters are so full we don’t know what to do.”
Grounds for adopting one of the Rescue's ferrets is quite extensive.
Interested parties must fill out an application, have vet references, send photos of the cage/set up, have a basic understanding of good husbandry and be knowledgeable about ferret nutrition.
Lamb, who receives surrendered ferrets weekly, said she does her best to educate people as much as possible before adoption.
Up until 2015, Lamb operated the shelter out of her own living space. However, after investing $100,000 of her own money, Lamb built out her walk-out basement to better accommodate the ferrets.
While a vast majority of the animals are surrendered from domestic homes, in mid-December, Lamb received 19 ferrets from a testing facility after working towards the incredible feat for about 10 months.
“This is unprecedented,” she said.
Not all animals in testing facilities are tested on, Lamb explained. There are control groups who receive no treatments in order to compare them to those who have. Typically, she continued, those animals are euthanized once their duty has been fulfilled. For these lucky 19, they got a second chance at life.
According to Understanding Animal Research, a United Kingdom-based non-profit that works to explain why animals are used in medical and scientific research, “ferrets are used in biomedical research on the heart, brain and digestive system. Because they are domesticated and their oestrous cycle is similar to the human menstrual cycle, they have become important in reproduction research.”
Testing on ferrets was also instrumental in studying COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic as they are vulnerable to the same respiratory infections that impact humans.
About eight years ago, Lamb opened a sister organization, The Nirvana Ridge Wildlife Refuge. Also a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Refuge is dedicated to providing for orphaned, sick and injured wildlife in order to prepare them for release back into nature.
As a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, Lamb accepts over 250 injured and/or orphaned wildlife animals per year at her shelter. Depending on the situation, Lamb arranges veterinary care and rehabilitation in preparation for release.
Some of the animals that have been through the Refuge include raccoons, foxes, bunnies, squirrels, chipmunks, snakes, turtles, possums and mice. Lamb said she takes in “pretty much any mammal.”
Currently, she has just under a dozen wildlife friends, who are all either raccoons or foxes.
Captured foxes, Lamb said, regularly coming from Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax have mange, which she said is an epidemic in Virginia.
Mange is a skin disease caused by parasitic mites, making skin appear raw and full of scabs.
For those wildlife creatures who are unreleasable, they either have to be euthanized or go to a facility that has a USDA federal permit since keeping wild animals as pets is illegal.
Now retired, Lamb spends her days taking care of animals that need her most. And her staff? They’re merely her own two hands. Those interested in volunteering with Lamb, can contact her via email at nirvanaridge@outlook.com.
