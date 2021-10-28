Looking up from the primordial ooze and darkness of an Amazonian lagoon it observed the folly of men passing above in boats. What are they doing? Why are they searching? Why are they here?
Who is that hot gal in the white bathing suit?
For many years a creature chose to stay out of sight among the fish and crocodiles. Freedom is a perilous commodity for a missing link in the evolutionary chain. Life, however, can be lonely at the bottom when you are the last of your kind with green-reptilian features, webbed feet, and claws.
It can be dreadfully boring down in the weedy depths communing with catfish. It was a quiet life, until a shapely lady decided to go for a dip and capture its attention.
It is always the lovely ladies that lead the creatures into trouble, just ask King Kong.
Gill-man, also known as the “Creature from the Black Lagoon” remains a favorite character within my collection of classic horror films. It, like many creatures of the cinema, always seems to be a metaphor for the awkwardness of the teen years, outsiders, or misunderstood people. Oddballs… like sports writers, art teachers, musicians, or childcare workers.
The perfect people rarely find sympathy for the creatures—but the flawed ones and especially the odd ones always feel a tug of empathy for the gill-men, werewolves, vampires, and aliens.
Halloween has always been a favorite holiday of mine—it allows creativity, trickery, mischief, great parties, and a welcome escape from our daily grind.
The vintage monsters and chills of the cinema seem to be less scary than daily life the last couple years.
Come to think of it, I would rather dress as a pirate or Cornelius, from Planet of the Apes, than deal with the horrors of the cost of gasoline or groceries. Real horror rarely resides in dark woods, swamps, or graveyards—it resides on the nightly news.
Sea monsters never really factored into my life--- but engine lights, taxes, furnaces, deadlines, layoffs, budget cuts and parenting have certainly thrown me a few scares over the years.
Classic horror and science fiction films often provide lessons. For example, Frankenstein provides a host of warnings concerning the nature of life, death, and a noteworthy skepticism of unbridled science. Who is the real monster? Is the creation or the prideful doctor? Bioethics anyone? Should we play with nature or gain of function in viruses?
What about the prophetic warnings from the alien Klaatu, in the 1951 sci-fi classic “The Day the Earth Stood Still”? He leaves us with this, “Your choice is simple: join us and live-in peace or pursue your present course and face obliteration. We shall be waiting for your answer.”
Hypersonic weapons and renewed talks about clashes of world powers, anyone?
If Klaatu returned for a visit today, how would we handle it?
Take me to your leader might be replaced with, “Do you even have leaders?”
WARNING: Lessons from classic horror and sci-fi may include drowsiness. Do not mess with ancient mummies. Do not test nuclear weapons (Godzilla, giant spiders…you get the idea). Do not trust any potions. Do not trip when chased. Always maintain your car’s battery. Beautiful women get monsters in trouble. Do not see what is up in the lab on the slab with Dr. Frank N. Furter unless you are into that stuff. Leave King Kong on his island. Do not play with cursed dolls. Do not swim when you hear music. Listen to the warnings from mature gypsy ladies. Do not talk to mirrors.
Wear a mask and wash your hands (wait, that's today).
Fear packaged as entertainment has competition these days. The little beasties, princesses, and ghouls ringing our doorbells cannot rival the fears inflicted by cable news, social media companies, or the budgetary tricks of our political leaders.
I’m heading down to Lee Ho Fooks for a big dish of beef chow mein. Ah-hooo!
