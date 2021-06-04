My wife swears I’m not that much different from a dog.
I whine when I’m hungry, I’m never around when I’m needed and I get really excited to see people.
That last part is extremely true – I’m a people person. That’s why this last year has been extremely difficult as we have all been isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I, like many in our community, am a hugger. I like to greet my friends with a bear hug, something we haven’t been able to do much in the past year. However, now it seems we are starting to come out on the other side. Like man’s best friend, I’m excited to “see” people again.
Sure, I’ve been able to host video chats and town halls and we’ve stayed connected that way – but this spring feels … different. I’m not going to say a return to normal, because I’m not sure things will ever return exactly the way they were, but we’re getting more opportunities to reconnect with our community.
CulpeperFest is going to play a major part in that effort.
The annual event, our area’s largest business to community expo hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, returns June 11 and it couldn’t come at a better time. Our community is hungry to reconnect – we want to get out and learn about our businesses and nonprofits.
More matter-of-factly, we want to see each other. Last October, we hosted CulpeperFest at Eastern View High School’s Cyclone Stadium and we were able to make numerous connections during a pandemic. A little more than six months later, we’re excited to bring our community back together.
Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center is our signature sponsor this year, and our Grand Champion Sponsor is Be A Culpeper Local. Those two sponsors are a great example of what we’ve focused on in the past 14 months – staying healthy and shopping locally.
Our community has rallied around each other to protect our neighbors and to support our local businesses. Now, more than ever, it’s extremely important to shop locally to help our area businesses thrive. Many of them will be visible at CulpeperFest, so stop by to make introductions or reacquaint yourself with what our county has to offer. The same can be said of our nonprofits – they have faced many obstacles in the past year. They have struggled to host fundraisers, find volunteers and we have worked hard to extend their reach during this period.
This year’s CulpeperFest will be held June 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cyclone Stadium. The event will feature something for everyone – from food trucks, to entertainment, to mini maker faire by Career Partners, to birds of prey demonstrations to large vehicle displays, and so much more!
We hope that you’ll join us for our 41st annual CulpeperFest – it’s a chance to reconnect with our community and see why Culpeper is the greatest place to live!
