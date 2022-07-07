After moving away from hosting bingo, Salem Volunteer Fire Department’s volunteers got creative about their fundraising techniques.
Years before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all fundraising activities, Associate Member Kim Atkins said, the department ceased hosting its weekly bingo games when they realized the uptick in other local gambling options.
“Bingo was our main fundraiser, but bingo was starting to die off with all the gambling options out there,” Former President Kevin Winn. “We were already working to have something else in place.”
“It wasn’t making the money it used to make, so we had to at least supplement it, and eventually we saw the writing on the wall.”
In October 2018, the department held its first Witches and Warlocks Bash, an adult Halloween party as a way to get creative about raising funds.
"We did really well that year,” Atkins said. “We packed the house.”
She estimated approximately 250 people filled the department's former bingo hall, which spans 10,000-square-feet.
“We even have fun.” she added. “We love working them.”
Two more concerts were held before stay-at-home orders were passed down due to the pandemic. When businesses were able to reopen again briefly in the summer, the department held two more concerts before having to shut down again.
Despite deciding in December 2021 to no longer host bingo, the department hadn’t done so since 2018.
“There’s a different group of people now,” Atkins said. “It's not worth opening the doors up if you don’t have a certain number of people.”
Following extreme COVID-19 restrictions, Atkins and Winn brainstormed ideas on how to bounce back financially with an “aggressive fundraising campaign.”
“We had to come out feet first running to pick up from where we lost, you know, from not having bingo or anything,” Atkins said. “We have something different that no one else has, which is what we try to do.”
Instead of hosting concerts a couple of times per year, they decided to host one once a month beginning in April 2022.
The next concert will be held from 8-midnight on July 23 at 13428 Scotts Mill Road, Culpeper. The event will feature the band Reborn.
In preparation for expanding their music offerings, the department widened its stage, which features primarily local talent.
In addition to the $20 admission fee, the department also sells food and drinks to attendees, which all goes back to supporting the department.
In October, the fundraising crew expects to host its first drag show, courtesy of Winn’s nephew.
Events are planned until November.
Even with the concerts’ successes, the funds still haven’t reach peak bingo sums, however, Atkins and Winn are hopeful, considering they still consider themselves in the events’ building stage.
To fill in gaps, the department holds other events such as a car show during Memorial Day weekend and a golf tournament coming up on Aug. 1.
“The car show was something that we used to do some years back,” Atkins said. “We got a huge turnout because people were really missing the car show.”
Despite five months of events on the horizon, Atkins and Winn said, they’ve begun planning next year’s programming and have already received interest in returning musicians.
To see what events the Salem Volunteer Fire Department is hosting, go online to their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.