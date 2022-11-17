For the second year in a row, The Rotary Club of Culpeper presented Flags for Heroes on Nov. 10, as a way to honor the area’s pandemic frontline workers.
“Today is a special day for us to honor our veterans as well as our heroes,” said Susie Hatfield, the chairman of the Flags for Heroes committee.
Flags for Heroes is an opportunity to honor and remember Culpeper’s heroes: first responders, medical professionals, teachers, active and retired military.
One of the event’s keynote speakers, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal, reinforced the commitment of Culpeper's first responders and medical professionals during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know the challenges that Covid, that we faced, with hundreds becoming ill and many dying each day,” he said. “While most people were secluding themselves, the first responders and healthcare workers were out in the field, handling those that were ill.”
“Can you imagine being a first responders or healthcare worker during that time?”
“That’s part of the celebration I want to share with you today,” Deal said.
Deal listed the success of Culpeper Technical Educational Center, the Carver Center, the county/town public pool collaborative, the county sports complex, new Headstart building and more.
Other keynote speakers included Culpeper County Department of Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten and UVA Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton.
Attendees were welcomed to the event, which was hosted at The Culpeper off of James Madison Highway, with a flyover by five planes. Attendees gazed up the planes, pointing their phones to the sky before the pilots disappeared over the treeline.
In the distance, hundreds of American flags were placed on the hill adjacent to the ceremony.
The event concluded with the reading of the names that represented each flag.
Attendees also had an opportunity to walk among the flags.
Flags will be on display until Nov. 17.
