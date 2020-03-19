Following arrest, police stress locking doors

On Feb. 10, the Culpeper Police Department received multiple reports of larcenies from and tamperings of unlocked vehicles throughout the Highpoint Subdivision.
During the course of the investigation conducted by Culpeper Police Department detectives, it was determined that a group of unidentified individuals was responsible for the tamperings and larcenies. This group canvassed the neighborhood, checking whether vehicles were locked or unlocked. Only unsecured vehicles were targeted for the tamperings and larcenies. Detectives were able to positively identify one suspect and obtain warrants.
On March 10, an off-duty officer observed the suspect walking in the Town of Culpeper. Culpeper Police Department detectives and members of the Street Crimes Unit located the suspect in the 1200 block of Belle Avenue and he was taken into custody without incident.
As a result of this investigation, the Culpeper Police Department has charged Daiquan Thompson, 21, of Culpeper with one count of felony Grand Larceny, three counts of misdemeanor Petite Larceny, and eight counts of Vehicle Tampering. Thompson is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
“Larcenies from vehicles and vehicle tamperings are almost always crimes of opportunity,” Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins said. “It is one of our most common crimes during warmer weather and it is also one of the most preventable. Criminals are always hunting for easy targets and what’s easier than an unlocked car with a purse left inside? Or a wallet, an iPad, or a firearm,” he asked. “Our department receives a high number of calls for vehicles that were tampered with or items stolen from unlocked vehicles.”
“We are always encouraging and reminding residents to follow the 9 p.m. Routine,” Chief Jenkins said. “As you get ready to go to bed, make it a habit to always remove any valuables from your vehicle, lock your car and close your garage door, and turn on any outside lights and security cameras.”
This is an active and on-going investigation. It is believed that there are additional individuals committing the same crimes within the Town of Culpeper.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Curtis Pittman at (540) 727-3430 extension 5508. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at (540) 727-0300. Tips can also be submitted by email at tips@culpeperva.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.