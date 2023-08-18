Food Closet in Culpeper welcomes new director

The Culpeper Food Closet has welcomed a new director to head up its operations.
“I am happy to report that in an effort to make our flagship outreach program bigger, better, and more sustainable, I have asked Faith Dickerson to become the Director of the Culpeper Food Closet,” said. Rector Fr. Trent Moore.
The pantry, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, provides food and sanitary products to local families and individuals in need.
A little over three years ago, Dickerson started volunteering at The Food Closet right about the time the pandemic hit.
She filled the shifts of some of the older volunteers who could not work at that time. She started as a food giver, and at that time began taking Spanish lessons online. She is now fluent enough to work with Hispanic clients.
When Billy Green retired as the Food Closet treasurer last August, Dickerson took over. Prior to that, she had done treasury work for several nonprofits in the community including the Salem Education Foundation, the Boy Scouts, Culpeper Robotics and the Heart Association.
She brings much leadership and experience to this new role,” Moore said. “In getting to know Faith over the past year, I have been impressed with her deep relationship with the Lord, and how it fuels a deep passion to bring food insecurity to an end in Culpeper County and beyond.”
“Faith serves from her heart, being a player-coach and always putting the needs of the clients and volunteers front and center.”
In considering whether to take on the role as Food Closet Director, Dickerson said she was humbled by Fr. Trent’s and the Vestry’s belief in her. She also was excited to use her skills in fighting food insecurity as she has seen what happens to children who do not know where their next meal is coming from.
When asked what the future holds for the Food Closet, Dickerson explained that they were in a little bit of a holding pattern through Covid, but are now able to step forward with new ideas.
One of the first initiatives was working with the Culpeper Farm Show to see if companies that purchased a steer or swine would donate it to the Food Closet. Billy Green coordinated that effort at the recent event, and the Food Closet received four swine.
Dickerson plans to step forward with pursuing grants. By the end of June, the Food Closet had been awarded $28,000 from five different sources. Now, Dickerson is the main contact for day-to-day activities as well as the contact for all the volunteer managers. Once someone is placed as treasurer, she plans to spend more time out in the community telling the Food Closet’s story.
Ongoing plans include growing the volunteer base for food givers and people on the procurement team. The immediate focus is on consistency in providing proteins. Dickerson also has the seed of an idea about making clean water available. Now they are sometimes giving out single use plastic water bottles, but that is not good ecological stewardship. She wants to figure out some way to provide families with gallons of filtered water to encourage water drinking. For this, and to get more ideas, Dickerson will visit other food pantries and learn from them.
She wants to erase any stigma toward people coming to the Food Closet.
“We are here to serve them. We are going to respect them,” she said. “That is in the forefront of our minds. That, and that we are acting as the hands and feet of Christ to those we serve in the Culpeper community.”
Dickerson grew up in Culpeper and graduated from Culpeper High School. Dickerson and her father opened The Corner Shelf Bookstore while her father worked in The Food Closet for many years.
Dickerson was confirmed at St. Stephen’s, but married at Little Fork Episcopal Church where she attends services with her husband.
“I am thankful for Faith stepping into this role and cannot wait to see how God grows the impact of the ministry of the Food Closet,” Moore said.
