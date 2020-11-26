The Culpeper Food Closet got its name because food for needy families was once stored in a closet at St. Stephens Episcopal Church when the program launched in the mid-1980s.
Though the name is the same, the operation has far outgrown the closet.
This year, Culpeper Food Closet accumulated 6,000 pounds of turkey and 700 bags of side dishes so local families could have proper Thanksgiving meals.
Food Closet member Billy Green explained the Thanksgiving program, which dates back about two decades, is just one of many examples of “Culpeper taking care of their own people.” Although the holiday meal program is important, he noted that the Food Closet’s goodwill is spread throughout the year as meals are provided to families monthly.
“Culpeper is just a wonderful place to live because people care about each other. There must be something in the water or air, we’re not sure which,” he said.
For example, Green explained that the Food Closet would not be able to provide such outstanding services were it not for community donations. For a couple of months every year, the Safeway grocery store asks shoppers for donations to support the Food Closet. Last year, nearly $20,000 was raised at the grocery store’s registers.
“I’m a native of Culpeper - I’m 75 years old - and I have seen over the years how this community rises up and takes care of the needs of our own people. It’s just phenomenal,” Green said.
Safeway also assisted in the program by storing pallets of turkeys in the store’s freezer. To receive free turkeys, Store manager Edith Reed explained that those in need simply had to present a voucher from social services.
Green said around 600 families likely received meals this year, a feat that took the efforts of a village to accomplish, as key partnerships with area churches, SWIFT, Social Services and other organizations ensured the Food Closet’s services reached those who need it most.
