Empowering Culpeper will hold a USDA food distribution on Saturday, April 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Culpeper County Sports Complex, 16358 Competition Drive, Culpeper (near Eastern View High School).
Cars must enter the Sports Complex from Jonas Road, just past the Complex, and then make a left turn onto Competition Drive. Do not enter the Complex from Cyclone Way.
Empowering Culpeper will hold a drive-thru distribution and people will be directed where to go in their car. Food bags will be placed in the trunk or backseat. For the protection and well-being of everyone, Empowering Culpeper strongly asks that people do not leave their car for any reason.
USDA has temporarily waived normal income eligibility and registration criteria for all families. When they arrive, if anyone has a question about food pick-up, they will have an opportunity to speak to a volunteer as they go through the pickup process.
For questions, email empoweringculpeper@gmail.com prior to April 18.
