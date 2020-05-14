Empowering Culpeper, an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, will host its next USDA food distribution this Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.
“We will continue to serve our Culpeper community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Empowering Culpeper program executive Cherry Vanneman.
Empowering Culpeper volunteers will follow social distancing protocols and conduct a drive-through distribution with families asked to remain in their cars. Shuttle buses for food distribution recipients who do not have transportation are provided by Virginia Regional Transit. The bus will shuttle recipients between the Target bus stop and sports complex.
The Culpeper County Sports Complex is located at 16348 Competition Drive. Cars are encouraged to enter the complex from Jonas Road off County Road 666, Greens Corner Road.
For more information, contact Empowering Culpeper at empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.