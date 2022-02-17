One of Culpeper’s most recognizable and cherished food trucks is finding a more permanent place to cook up its famous smash burgers on East Davis Street.
“It’s very humbling to see the community’s response to our business” said Graze to Griddle Owner Corey Ritchie. “We’re so excited and exhilarated to be able to be a part of this community in a more fixed way.”
Ritchie announced on the food truck’s social media page on Feb. 4 that the business's next venture would be to open up adjacent to It's About Thyme, replacing Thyme Market at 134 E Davis St.
Renovations are underway, Ritchie said. He expects to open in the spring.
Though the move came as a surprise to some customers, Ritchie said his goal has always been to open up a brick-and-mortar shop.
“I’ve always had a focus of opening a brick and mortar location and this is our first step to the next level of our business venture to open on Davis Street in the coming months.”
Despite his vision, Ritchie’s background doesn’t stem from food.
He ran a data analytics consulting firm for about 10 years before waking up one morning in 2018 craving a smash burger.
Different from other burgers, smash burgers are formed into balls before being pressed into a thin patty when they hit the grill, creating extra browning on the edges.
Ritchie, who is also former military, ventured out to gather only the best ingredients to make the burgers for his family, but when teeth hit meat, he knew he was onto something.
“We absolutely lost our minds,” he said. “We loved it.”
Ritchie teamed up with friend Moving Meadows Farm Owner Wally Hudson to begin serving burgers at the farmer’s market, which quickly garnered a loyal following.
In October 2018, Ritchie began planning for a food truck.
He opted for a food truck first due to less financial risk in conjunction with seeing it as an opportunity to test the market prior to committing to a brick and mortar.
In January 2019, Ritchie opened his first Graze to Griddle truck while still maintaining his corporate career. When a government contract was rescinded a few months later, however, Ritchie decided rather than get back on the horse, he’d trade it in for the truck full time.
Besides its stationary spot in town, the truck traveled around to local breweries and select parties after building relationships and making connections locally.
With its success, Ritchie opened a second truck in the Warrenton area the following year in 2020.
When the shop downtown opens, though, Ritchie said they’ll slim down to one truck as they get their footing with the hopes of getting back to full force in the fall.
