United States Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (VA-7) announced her endorsement for Jason Ford, Democratic candidate for the Virginia State Senate in the 28th District.
"I support Jason Ford’s candidacy for State Senate because he will be a dedicated and tireless advocate for the people of the Piedmont’s 28th District,” Spanberger said. “Jason is deeply committed to bipartisanship and finding solutions to the challenges the people of SD28 are facing. He will work tirelessly to secure increased state funding for education — ensuring that rural communities aren’t penalized in the formulas — and he will prioritize comprehensive healthcare access, including adequate resources for mental health and substance abuse."
"As your senator, he will work to enact policies that strengthen the local economy, ensure opportunity for families, and enable all central Virginians to thrive. I wholeheartedly endorse Jason Ford for State Senate 28, and am confident that he will lead us toward a brighter future."
Ford has stated he will prioritize public education, mental health resources, affordable housing, reproductive rights and protecting the environment.
“I am grateful for Congresswoman Spanberger’s support," Ford said. "She has been a determined advocate for the issues that are important to Virginians, and I hope to do the same at the state level for those living here in the 28th District.”
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia also announced its endorsement of Ford.
“The majority of Virginians support access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion,” Ford said. “I am proud to receive the endorsement of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, and I am committed to protecting access to abortion care here in the commonwealth. I support the rights of all Virginians to make their own healthcare decisions along with their doctors and without government intervention.”
“A year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights remain under attack and access to safe, legal abortion has been decimated across the South,” said Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia Jamie Lockhart. “There is no doubt that Virginians require bold leadership to
defend and expand our access to essential healthcare, including abortion. The unacceptable alternative is that Virginia becomes the last state in the South to ban abortion."
"Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia is proud to endorse Jason Ford because we know he stands with the majority of Virginians who support access to safe, legal abortion. With a pro-reproductive rights majority in the General Assembly, we know that essential healthcare and reproductive rights will be protected and Governor Glenn Youngkin’s abortion ban will be defeated. With majorities in both the House and Senate, we will have the opportunity to not just protect our rights now, but to pass a constitutional amendment to protect our rights for years to come. Make no mistake - everything is on the line.”
The 28th District includes all of Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties.
More information can be found at Ford’s campaign website, FordforVA.com; on Facebook at Jason Ford for VA SD-28; and on Instagram at @ajasonford.
