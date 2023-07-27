Ford receives two endorsements for District 28

The Democratic candidate vying for Virginia State Senate's 28th District seat today received two endorsements for office.
Moms Demand Action, a nationwide grassroots organization focused on gun violence prevention, awarded Jason Ford the 2023 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction.
The distinction is presented to candidates who advocate for gun violence prevention and are committed to governing with gun safety in mind.
Ford, who has resided in Culpeper for the past 20 years, is a gun owner who supports policies that reduce gun violence, protect children, and make communities safer.
“Common-sense gun safety measures help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and those in crisis,” Ford said. “Background checks and red flag laws are among the proven tools that law enforcement agencies rely on to keep our communities safe. With gun violence the number one cause of child mortality in the country, we need to continue to take critical steps to encourage gun safety and responsible gun ownership.”
WinVirginia, a business- and technology-based organization focused on upholding democratic principles and values, also endorsed Ford.
Composed of leaders from diverse fields such as business, technology, entertainment and real estate, WinVirginia is committed to restoring Virginia’s tradition of democratic principles and the Jeffersonian values of truth, compassion and dignity. The organization espouses truth and transparency in
government, protection of the most vulnerable in society and the ability for all to live their lives with dignity, including affordable access to healthcare.
“A commitment to our nation’s founding ideals is central to my beliefs and what I hope to bring to our state government,” Ford said. “It’s time to eradicate closed-door politics and deal-making that disregards the needs of so many in our communities. I hope to give voice to all in the 28th District, including those who have long been underrepresented.”
Ford will face incumbent Republican Bryce Reeves and Independent Elizabeth Melson in the November election.
More information can be found at Ford’s campaign website, FordforVA.com; on Facebook at Jason Ford for VA SD-28; and on Instagram at @ajasonford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.