“The legacy that he left was that people knew that he cared about them,” Mike Jenkins said of his father. “Not that he just cared about them, but the county.”
Mike Jenkins said Thursday his father tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 2 while in the hospital but was sent home. Two days later, he was transported back to the hospital via ambulance. His COVID-19 diagnosis progressed into double pneumonia and his kidney’s began to fail on Sept. 10.
His father wasn’t vaccinated, Mike Jenkins said.
“It’s not a political ploy,” he continued. “It’s just a smart decision (to get vaccinated).”
Bobby Jenkins was a graduate of Culpeper County High School, Mary Washington College and the Police Academy. He worked as a history teacher for 18 years, and spent time coaching baseball and football in Culpeper and Caroline Virginia.
“I just know that his heart was always about Culpeper,” Mike Jenkins said. “That was his home, and his goal was always to make Culpeper better.”
Bobby Jenkins’s family wasn’t just those with whom he shared blood, but it was everyone he taught and coached, he continued.
Although never materializing, Mike Jenkins said his father’s goal was to become the head coach of the Culpeper football team.
A celebration of life will be held at Culpeper County High School football field at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18.
The event will feature speakers and music. The 33-yard line will also be illuminated as that was Bobby Jenkins’s number when he played football.
“A lot of people know my dad as a coach,” Mike Jenkins said. “What they don’t remember was that he was daggone good athlete too.”
Bobby Jenkins also served on the Culpeper County School Board for eight years.
“He cared about Culpeper. He cared about the people in it,” Mike Jenkins said. “Hopefully, that’s what they remember him by.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.