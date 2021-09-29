Former Floyd T. Binns assistant principal endorses Hutchins for Culpeper school board

For 18 wonderful years, I worked as a school administrator for Culpeper County Public Schools. I worked at Culpeper Middle School, Culpeper High School, and Floyd T. Binns Middle School. It was during my years in the system that I came to know Elizabeth Hutchins.
I developed a clear picture of Elizabeth during school functions that included school board meetings, varied student activities, teacher conferences, school administration meetings, one-on-one communications, and my observations of her, as she interacted with students from varied backgrounds.
That insight proved to me that Elizabeth Hutchins not only talked the talk, she walked the walk. She demonstrated her passion for student education by actively and openly communicating with students, parents, teachers, and administrators, to let them know about her conviction to ensuring that all children reach their fullest potential, by working to provide, and to keep this school system with highly qualified teachers. Not once, in any of my observations of watching her in action did I see her object to being approached. What I did see was a person who loved all children, from all walks of life, and someone who did not mine being interrupted.
Therefore, as a former school administrator, who successfully worked with, and won the respect of an untold number of students, parents, teachers, and others, in the Culpeper School and Community, I can say, without a doubt, that Elizabeth Hutchins is highly suitable for the Culpeper County School Board, and that I wholeheartedly endorse her.
W. Nelson Gilbert
