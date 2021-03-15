Marshall Keene and Carson Beard, the candidates in the March 30 circuit court clerk special election, are set to participate in a 6:30 p.m. March 15 forum hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
The forum will be moderated by Chamber President/CEO Jeff Say, who explained that the chamber “routinely hosts candidates’ forums during election season, so we wanted to make sure our community was aware of a special election and provide them with an opportunity to hear from the candidates for the position.”
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no in-person attendance and the forum will be broadcast live from Germanna Community College via Culpeper Media Network, YouTube Live and Facebook Live.
“While our forum may look different, our mission is still the same - to help our community make an educated decision at the ballot box and to inform them of a special election in March,” Say said
Early votes can be cast at the registrar’s 151 N. Main St. office weekdays from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., except for holidays. The office will also be open Saturday, March 27 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. On March 30, votes will be cast at regular polling locations.
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is 5 p.m. March 19. The easiest way to apply is at voteinculpeper.info. Registrar James Clements encourages people to apply as soon as possible. All mailed-in ballots must be received at the office by 7 p.m. March 30. All mail-in ballots must be signed by a witness, who Clements said can be any adult in the house.
To vote on March 30, the deadline to register or update addresses is March 16. Anyone who is already registered does not have to do so again.
