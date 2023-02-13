Frazier named as new President/CEO of Chamber

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce announced Monday Amy Frazier has been named the President/CEO, effective Feb. 13.
"I have a deep passion for the Culpeper community and have had the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact, relevance and importance the role of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has within it." Frazier said. "It is an honor to be named the President/CEO and I am very excited for the opportunity to continue my work at the Chamber in this new role."
Frazier formerly served as the Chamber's Director of Programming and Operations since April 2019.
For the past four years, Frazier has been the driving force behind the Chamber's signature programs including: Women's LIFT, CulpeperFest, Culpeper County's Appreciation & Valor Awards and BIE Day.
"Amy's passion, drive and vision for the Chamber is unmatched," said Chair of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Deb Manzari. "She has her finger on the pulse of our business community and has been a trusted staff member for four years. Her organizational skills have been at the forefront of all of the Chamber's 10 signature events and her smiling face has greeted countless visitors to Culpeper. The Board is excited to have Amy continue her career as the face of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce."
Outside of the Chamber office, Frazier serves on the board for Cub Scout Pack 196 and the Public Transportation Board. She is also actively involved in planning and volunteering at events such as the Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour, Girls on the Run Sneaker Soiree and more.
She is a Culpeper native and CCHS graduate. After graduating high school, Frazier attended George Mason University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Intercultural Studies with a minor in Tourism and Events Management. She lives with her 9-year-old son, Maddox, in Amissville.
The Chamber will be advertising the position of events coordinator this week.
