Organizing events was no easy task in 2020, but Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Amy Frazier embraced the challenges as a way to get creative and figure out new ways to support businesses and keep the community moving forward.
For that, she was named the 2020 Young Professional of the Year.
A branch of the Chamber of Commerce, the Young Professionals organization promotes networking while supporting non- and for-profit organizations. It is also a charitable organization that raised about $2,000 for the Culpeper Food Closet in 2020.
Citing the many inspirational young professionals from whom she has learned, Frazier said “to even be nominated for this award is such an honor.”
She looks forward to continuing to make memories and promoting businesses.
“I consider this award a responsibility so I will continue to serve this community and I plan to keep it moving forward,” she said.
Chamber President/CEO Jeff Say said he is honored to work alongside Frazier and is proud of her accomplishments.
“There’s nothing like coming into work to her smiling face every day. It’s truly a joy and she’s so deserving of this award,” Say said.
