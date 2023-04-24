Fredericksburg man dies in Friday night crash in Culpeper

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on April 21 in Culpeper County that left a 78-year-old Fredericksburg man dead.
At 5:35 p.m. along Route 802 (Springs Road) near Fair Oaks Drive, a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling eastbound on Route 802 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2020 GMC Sierra, according to a news release.
The driver of the Chrysler, Charles J. Sanitra, 78, of Fredericksburg, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the GMC, a 50-year-old male of Maplewood, Minnesota, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
