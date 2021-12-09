Free drive-thru Christmas display continues

For 20 years, the Anderson Family Christmas Display in Reva has been spreading Christmas cheer.
“People look forward to it,” Andy Anderson said. “And I enjoy doing it.”
Anderson welcomes cars full of kids and families to view the over 150 individual pieces amongst 47 different scenes - along with lights and 25-foot high mega tree synchronized to music - on display on his property during the holiday season all free of charge.
“I emphasize the word free,” Anderson said. “It’s my gift to the community.”
Anderson, who has had some kind of decorations for close to 40 years, said that although it’s a lot of work, he keeps adding to it as the years go by.
“I took early retirement and after that it just started to get bigger and bigger,” he said.
Anderson’s neighbors help him set up the scenes. Set up began on Nov. 1 and was completed before Thanksgiving.
“It’s quite a few man hours,” he said, adding he tried to keep track one year but couldn’t keep up. “If it wasn’t for my couple neighbors and some other people, it just wouldn’t happen.”
“It takes days to put up and then comes troubleshooting mode.”
Anderson takes time to fix any burned out lightbulbs or any other broken elements. His plans are always to open the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend.
The approximately 300-yard display runs from 5-10 p.m. every day through New Years. Weekends are typically the busiest with about 50-75 cars per night. Weekdays see about 30-50 cars.
The display can be found at 4489 Hoover Road, Reva. Motorists are asked to follow the arrows around the circle at the top of the hill.
