Culpeper Tourism is rescheduling the free LOVEworks photo sessions to next weekend due to inclement weather.
With the event being subject to change due to inclement weather, current plans for the photos to be taken 1-4 p.m. Feb. 20:and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21 at 111 S. Commerce St.
Event details remain the same. The tourism department will have a professional photographer onsite ready to capture you and your loved ones for free. All you have to do is show up. The department will collect your contact information, snap a photo or two, and email you the photo.
Everyone is welcome including families, friends, teams, pets and couples.
