Ready for a taste of winter? The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of Northern Virginia overnight tonight as temperatures dip into the low 30s.
The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Prince William, Fauquier, Stafford, Culpeper and Fredericksburg. Forecasters says sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees are expected.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The weather service advises taking steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
My goodness, this frost is two day earlier than average. The end of the earth is at hand!
