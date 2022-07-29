Two Virginia House of Delegates members have announced their intent to seek reelection, representing new districts.
Republican Delegate Michael J. Webert was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2011, representing the 18th district, made up of Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties.
On Friday, Webert announced via social media he will be running for office next year in the new 61st district, which contains Rappahannock, Fauquier and Culpeper counties.
"It's been an honor to represent these counties for the past 12 years," he wrote. "I look forward to earning your support next year and continuing to serve you in the House of Delegates to fight for our shared conservative values."
Republican Delegate Nicholas J. Freitas was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2015, representing the 30th district, made up of Madison, Orange, and the southern half of Culpeper counties
On Friday, Freitas announced via social media he will be running for office next year in the new 62nd district, which contains parts of Culpeper and Orange and all of Madison and Greene counties.
"It has been an honor serving for the last 7 years, and I look forward to seeking the honor of representing you again," he wrote. "I hope that the voters of the 62nd District will vote to send me back to Richmond to represent our community and the values of individual liberty, free markets, and adherence to constitutional limitations on government power."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.