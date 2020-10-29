Virginia’s 7th Congressional District candidates, Virginia Delegate Nick Freitas and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, were asked to explain what they feel are the three biggest issues facing Culpeper and how they can be solved.
Frietas, the Republican candidate, is an Army veteran who has been a delegate since 2015. Spanberger, the incumbent Democratic candidate, is a former CIA operations officer who was elected to her first term in 2018.
The 7th district is comprised of Culpeper, Orange, Goochland, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan counties along with portions of Chesterfield, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties. Before Spanberger’s 2018 election, the district was won by Republican candidates dating back to 1971.
Both candidates were given a maximum of 250 words to explain why they feel each issue is prevalent in Culpeper. Neither of their emailed responses were edited.
Issue one: Expand rural access to healthcare
Virginia’s rural hospital coverage is among the sparsest of any state in the nation. While Culpeper is blessed to be among the few counties in the Commonwealth, existing government regulations at the federal and state levels are hindering hospitals and clinics from expanding. Some of the most egregious of these laws are known as “Certificate of Public Need” laws, and have been a significant hindrance to providing rural communities like ours with the sort of healthcare options they need.
We need to cut red tape and get government out of the way to allow our health care industry to respond and fill the needs that exist within our communities instead of preventing them from moving into communities like ours in the first place.
Issue two: Safely reopening the economy
Without question, the Coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing government-imposed lockdowns have been devastating for small-town economies like ours. Businesses are being shuttered and there’s no guarantee they will be able to re-open.
We’ve learned a lot over the past 10 months. Our goal moving forward should be to continue to protect the most vulnerable, while safely re-opening the economy to allow our small businesses some much-needed relief to recover from the economic crisis our nation has been in for much of the year.
Any further aid we see coming out of Washington needs to be directly targeted to people and small businesses, not well-connected special interests or government agencies.
Issue three: Education reform
The COVID pandemic has shown how problematic a top-down approach to education can be. We need to overhaul our education system to allow for parents to direct their education dollars to best meet the needs of their children and we need to give localities the flexibility to safely re-open their schools based on what is best for their students and educators.
The pandemic has exacerbated many of the problems that already existed in our public education system, and we need to pass meaningful reforms now so Central Virginia students have the best educational opportunities possible.
